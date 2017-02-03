BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Eagles surge past Jersey in second half

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles and Jersey Panthers were fueled by defense Friday in Bethalto, but it was CM’s offensive surge in the second half that made the difference.

The Eagles outscored the Panthers 25-13 in the second half on the way to a 47-32 Mississippi Valley Conference victory.

With the win, CM improved to 17-7 overall and 4-2 in the MVC. Jersey dipped to 7-15 and 2-4 in league action with the loss.

“That was about the best defensive effort we’ve had since I’ve been here in five years, especially in the third quarter,” Eagles’ head coach Doug Carey said. CM turned the Panthers over 20 times in the win. “I told the assistant coaches about four minutes in, ‘Holy cow, we’re really getting after it defensively.’ There for awhile they couldn’t even get it past the other volleyball line. They really, really got after it.”

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder thought his squad played some good defense on the night, too. It’s the Panther offense that continues to flounder and make him scratch his head.

“It’s the story of our season, the defense is good enough, the offense can’t keep up,” Reeder said. “I think CM earned everything they got. Give them credit, they hit some tough shots and I thought our defense was really good and their offense was a little better. At halftime we were 8-of-14 from the floor with three missed layups, but 9 turnovers. Those turnovers weren’t from their pressure, it was after we had broken their pressure and that was the frustrating thing.”

CM junior Jaquan Adams gave Jersey fits also. The lanky, athletic forward finished with a game-high 18, with 12 coming in the second half. He was the only player to score in double figures Friday.

“He’s a really tough cover and I thought we guarded him really well,” Reeder said. “He and (Caden) Clark played really well and they earned everything they got. Give them credit for that, I thought they scored on really good defense.”

Carey added of Adams, “He makes tough shots. There were three or four that didn’t go in during the first half, but in the second half they went in. His first step is so long and quick and he’s just hard for anybody to guard. Then when he gets in there, he’s agile enough and he can shoot with both hands. He played really well.”

Jersey started the game off well. Despite turning it over 5 times in the first quarter, the Panthers led 12-11 when the buzzer sounded. A pair of 3-pointers from Blake Wittman helped spur them in the opening frame.

CM got rolling in the second quarter. Jersey was up 17-16 with 4:16 to play in the opening half when the Eagles reeled off a 6-0 scoring spree beyond 2 buckets from Adams and another from Camryn Gerhardt to jump ahead 22-17.

Lucas Ross had a late basket for the Panthers to cut it to 22-19 entering the break.

The third quarter saw CM start to create some breathing room, outscoring Jersey 10-2 to extend its lead to 32-21. Brandon Hampton put one off the glass just before the buzzer to give the Eagles their first double-digit lead.

“We played so hard,” Carey said. “(Jaxsen) Helmkamp, Hampton and Clark out on top of the press were getting after it so well tonight. They really bottled them up.”

Jersey never could climb closer than 9 points in the fourth quarter as CM rolled to the victory.

“I was proud of our defense, our kids played tough, but I don’t know how you can be so tough on one end and so not on the other end,” Reeder said. “I don’t know what they’re afraid of. It’s something inside their heads, because they don’t look like this in practice. We’ve got good basketball players that just aren’t getting it done right now on the offensive end.”

Carey thought a solid win over No. 1 rival Jersey could do a lot for the Eagles’ confidence heading into the stretch run of the season.

“It was big for us, because first of all it’s Jerseyville, which is our rival, but it was even bigger because it was a conference matchup,” Carey said. “We were one game behind in the conference and for regional seeds, because those are coming up. Every win is big. We just have to take care of our own business and see where our chips fall.”

CM returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on the road at Mount Vernon.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE

CM 47, JERSEY 32

Panthers 12 7 2 11 — 32

Eagles 11 11 10 15 — 47

Eagles (17-7, 4-2) — Caden Clark 7, Jaxsen Helmkamp 3, David Lane 8, Jaquan Adams 18, Geoffrey Withers 2, Camryn Gerhardt 7, Brandon Hampton 2. 2FG — 16 3FG — 3 FT — 6 PF — 14.

Panthers (7-15, 2-4) — Jacob Ridenhour 6, Blake Wittman 8, Lucas Ross 4, A.J. Shaw 6, Nathan Goldacker 4, Zac Mueller 4. 2FG — 7 3FG — 3 FT — 9 PF — 9.