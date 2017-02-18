BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Epenesa powers Tigers past Birds

EDWARDSVILLE — Senior night belonged to A.J. Epenesa on Friday at Lucco-Jackson Gymnasium.

The 6-foot-6 senior poured in 29 points, yanked down 15 rebounds and provided 3 blocks as the Edwardsville Tigers beat the rival Alton Redbirds 76-61.

With the win, EHS improved to 24-1 overall and 12-0 in the Southwestern Conference. Alton dipped to 13-10 and 6-6 with the loss.

The combination of senior night and playing the team that knocked his Tigers out of the postseason the last two seasons gave Epenesa a little extra incentive.

“I’ll be honest I’m not a big fan of the Alton Redbirds,” Epenesa said. “I respect their coaches and their players, but just hearing the name Alton kind of makes me cringe because the last two years they’ve knocked us out of the playoffs. Every time we play them we have a chip on our shoulder and something to prove because they’re a good team and have good basketball players with good coaches. We have to come out and play our best every time. When we see Alton we’ve just got to get ready to go because they’re a good program.”

Epenesa was joined by fellow seniors Mark Smith, Oliver Stephen, Nathan Kolesa, Jackson Best and Zach Doornink being honored before the game. He said they wanted to put on a show for the community that has supported them for four years also.

“These people have been so supportive of us,” Epenesa said. “The six seniors on the team, we’ve played all four years and dedicated our whole winter season to basketball, so it’s only right for us to come out here and play in front of the fans that support us every single home game. It’s a big deal and it was kind of emotional, but it’s fun. It’s sad to realize it’s my last home game every here, but it’s a good experience.”

Epenesa’s size caused matchup problems for Alton and the Tigers went to him early and often. His 11 points in the first quarter helped spur Edwardsville to a 17-9 lead at the close of the first quarter.

“You’ve got to decide what you’re going to do and the hard part for us is I think sometimes we can get him maybe to miss the first one, but he’s sure as heck not going to miss the second one,” AHS head coach Eric Smith said. “You’ve just got to decide what you’re going to try and take away because if we double him, the difference between them this year and the last couple of years is (Jack) Marinko, so you can’t double from anywhere. Caleb (Strohmeier) can play, Marinko can make shots, you just have to roll the dice and hope you pick the right thing on the right night. There’s no formula I’ll tell you that.”

Alton was playing at full strength with Maurice Edwards fully back from his ankle issue and Kevin Caldwell, Jr. back from a concussion. Smith hopes that’s a formula for success for the Birds.

“(Edwards) has had his ups and downs with being in and out of the lineup and hopefully he gets comfortable over the next week. He went on a hell of a run last year, so we know we’ve always got a shot with him out on the floor,” Smith said. “With him and Ty’ohn (Trimble) and Poppy (Caldwell) and some of the other kids out on the floor, we feel like we’ve got a shot.”

Alton definitely took its shots on Friday. The Redbirds knocked down 11 treys vs. the Tigers and it them to make some runs.

Two free throws from Edwards in the final minute of the first quarter jumpstarted an 8-0 run for Alton, which closed the gap to 17-15 at the 7:17 mark of the second quarter. Edwards buried back-to-back 3-pointers to open the second.

But the Tigers answered immediately with a 10-0 spree of their own. Mark Smith hit a couple free throws, Stephen sank two 3-pointers and Epenesa scored to extend it back to 27-15 by the 5:25 mark of the frame.

A trey by Caldwell got it 29-24 with 3:35 left in the half, but Edwardsville was able to stretch it to 40-30 at the break.

“I thought A.J. did a good job in the low post, not just scoring, but passing,” EHS head coach Mike Waldo said. “And our guys just did a real good job of taking what the defense gave us. Our guys just did a really good job of making the right play and the right pass and that helped us.”

The Redbirds didn’t go away quietly though, whittling it to 41-37 at the 5:22 mark of the third quarter when Dereaun Clay had a trey and a 2-point field goal on back-to-back scores. After an Epenesa score, Edwards netted a basket to keep at 4 at 43-39, but the Tigers wouldn’t allow them to get over the hump.

EHS led 58-43 at the end of the third quarter and Alton was never able to get it back under 10 the rest of the way.

The Redbirds did do a good job on Edwardsville’s Smith. He scored 15 on the night, but 11 came in the second quarter and he fouled out with 3:36 to play. Strohmeier had 13 and Stephen scored 12 to join Epenesa and Smith in double figures.

Ohio State and Butler were at EHS Friday to see Smith, who continues to draw major Division I interest.

“(Edwards) played with some energy tonight,” Alton’s coach said of his defensive effort vs. Smith. “I think that’s something you will be able to see a little more of.”

AHS was led by Dereaun Clay with 19 points, while Edwards chipped in with 14, Trimble had 9 and Caldwell and Donovan Clay each added 8. Caldwell fouled out with 2:49 to go in the game.

The Tigers and Redbirds will both be cast in the Class 4A Granite City Regional beginning Feb. 27. The bracket plays out where they could meet in the regional championship game for their third meeting of the season.

“I sure as heck hope so,” Alton’s Smith said with a chuckle.

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 76, ALTON 61

Redbirds 9 21 13 18 — 61

Tigers 17 23 18 18 — 76

Tigers (24-1, 12-0) — Jack Marinko 7, Mark Smith 15, Oliver Stephen 12, A.J. Epenesa 29, Caleb Strohmeier 13. 2FG — 25 3FG — 4 FT — 14 PF — 13.

Redbirds (13-10, 6-6) — Dereaun Clay 19, Ty’ohn Trimble 9, Donovan Clay 8, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. 8, Maurice Edwards 14, Darrell Smith 3. 2FG — 10 3FG — 11 FT — 8 PF — 15.