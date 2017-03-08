BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Historic season ends for Marquette

CARBONDALE — Tuesday just wasn’t Marquette Catholic’s night.

The Explorers struggled from the onset and never found their footing in a 61-40 loss to the Mount Carmel Golden Aces in the Class 2A SIU Carbondale Super-Sectional. The loss halted Marquette’s historic season at 30-4, a win short of making the program’s first state tournament.

Mount Carmel improved to 28-4 with the win and will meet Kankakee (McNamara), which beat Rockford Christian 79-75 on Tuesday to advance to state. That state semifinal showdown is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday at Peoria’s Carver Arena.

Explorers’ head coach Steve Medford was befuddled after Tuesday’s loss. It closed the door on a season where Marquette set a school-record in wins, won its first sectional in program history and corralled three tournament titles during the regular season.

“Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong,” Medford said. “From (Jackson) Marcotte coming out and hitting two 3-pointers in the first quarter, just something we weren’t expecting. That was a big part of it, but just the physicality, the rebounding — we talked about it over and over and over — just rebounding the basketball… We wanted to limit the number of times they could put the ball back in the basket. When you get down 10 or 12 it just completely takes you out of your game plan and you’re in chase mode and that’s what happened tonight.

“It was ugly and I honestly believe it was one of the worst games we’ve played this year. I’m very disappointed, but to reflect on the season, it was a great season and I’m proud of my guys.”

A basket by Bryce Pettiford to start the game put the Explorers up 2-0, but that proved to be their only lead of the entire game. Mount Carmel tied it at 2-2 with a Brayden Stipp basket and then the 6-foot-8 Marcotte hit the first of his two treys in the opening quarter to make it 5-2 and the Golden Aces never looked back.

It was a quite different affair from when Marquette met Mount Carmel in the Pinckneyville Shootout on Jan. 28. That marked the Explorers last loss before Tuesday, but it came in overtime 34-32.

Marcotte, who finished with a game-high 17, thought the shooting of the Golden Aces on Tuesday was a big difference from the first meeting.

“We were able to get out in transition and play fast and we were hitting shots and that’s always good to be hitting shots,” Marcotte said.

The disparity in the shooting percentages told much of the story Tuesday. Marquette shot 31 percent (15-of-48), while Mount Carmel buried 63 percent (21-of-33) of its shots for the game.

“We didn’t do what we needed to,” Explorers’ junior guard Reagan Snider said. “We didn’t rebound, we got beat off the dribble. We didn’t play very well.”

Marquette cut it to 10-6 on a score by Jake Hall at the 3:44 mark of the first quarter, but an 8-0 spurt by the Golden Aces catapulted it to 18-6 with 1:35 left in the frame. Snider sank a trey to make it 18-9, but a shot by Marcotte extended the lead to 20-9 at the end of the quarter.

Things spiraled further out of control for the Explorers in the second quarter. Down 23-17 after a 3-pointer by Isaiah Ervin at the 4:58 mark looked to have Marquette clawing back, but when a technical was issued to the bench at the 4:52 mark the Golden Aces sped out on a 5-0 spree to extend their lead back to double digits at 28-17.

With Hall already on the bench with two fouls, Snider then tweaked a nagging ankle injury and had to go to the back to get it taped up and it all seemed to affect the Explorers.

Mount Carmel strung together a 9-0 scoring spree to close the half and went to the locker room up 37-19.

“Reagan’s a tough cookie and a heck of a defensive player for us and he does a lot of good things for us and when he went out that really hurt, but it was just an unfortunate turn of events and sometimes that happens,” Medford said. “Sometimes things go against you and you’ve got to have a little luck in this thing too, but I just didn’t think we played real well tonight.”

On Friday in the Nashville Sectional finals, Marquette was able to come out of halftime with a new fire and turned a 26-17 deficit into a 38-35 lead at the end of the third quarter. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday.

A quick basket by Sammy Green was answered by an 8-0 run by Mount Carmel to open the third quarter. It ballooned its lead to 44-21 at the 5:33 mark of the stanza.

“That was really big for us,” Marcotte said. “That’s one of the first times we’ve played a complete game like that and to be able to come out in the third quarter and be able to punch them in the mouth right out of the gate, that’s something we struggle with, so that really helped us.”

The Explorers struggled to get it under 20 the rest of the way. A 3-pointer by Ervin got it to 50-30 with 1:08 to go in the third, but a pair of free throws late by Austin Rader made it 52-30 at quarter’s end.

Marquette was never able to get closer than 9 points in the fourth quarter.

In the end the feelings were quite different for the two teams.

“That feeling I had about five minutes ago, that’s the worst feeling I’ve ever had in my life,” Green said of the Explorers’ loss.

While on the other side, Marcotte knew his squad would live to fight another day. It’s the first Mount Carmel boys’ basketball team to advance to the state tournament since 1927.

“It’s a great feeling,” Marcotte said. “All that hard work we had, we knew we could get here and now we’ve done it and we’re ready to go get two more wins.”

Marquette said goodbye to 5 seniors in the loss, as Pettiford, Nick Messinger, Jeremy Strebel, Ryan Ely and Brady McAfee donned Explorer uniforms for the last time.

CLASS 2A SIU CARBONDALE SUPER-SECTIONAL

MOUNT CARMEL 61, MARQUETTE 40

Golden Aces 20 17 15 9 — 61

Explorers 9 10 11 10 — 40

Explorers (30-4) — Bryce Pettiford 2, Sammy Green 6, Isaiah Ervin 11, Reagan Snider 11, Jake Hall 6, Nick Hemann 4. 2FG — 9 3FG — 6 FT — 4 PF — 17.

Golden Aces (28-4) — Brayden Stipp 7, Bret Doan 10, Justin Carpenter 14, Austin Rager 7, Jackson Marcotte 17, Blake Golden 4, Dawson Brown 2. 2FG — 17 3FG — 4 FT — 15 PF — 6.