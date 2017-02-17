BOYS’ BASKETBALL: IHSA releases 3A, 4A matchups

The IHSA released the final matchups of the basketball season, with the 3A and 4A boys’ basketball pairings.

The Roxana Shells and Civic Memorial are cast in the 3A Civic Memorial Regional, while Granite City, Alton and Edwardsville are all cast in the 4A Granite City Regional.

The Shells and Eagles will highlight the Bethalto hoops fete with a play-in game at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. Roxana is a No. 12 seed while CM is ranked No. 5.

The other play-in game at 6 p.m. Feb. 27 pits No. 7 Columbia against No. 10 Jersey. The winner between Columbia and Jersey advances to meet No. 1 Breese Central at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

The victor between the Shells and Eagles meets No. 4 Triad at 7 p.m. on March 1. The regional championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on March 3.

The winner of the CM Regional advances to the Benton Sectional and will face the Mater Dei Regional champion.

Alton and Granite City will open the 4A Granite City Regional with a play-in game at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 27. The Redbirds are the No. 7 seed and the Warriors are seeded No. 12.

The other play-in game matches up No. 10 Springfield and No. 11 Chatham Glenwood at 6 p.m. Feb. 27. The winner of that game meet top-seeded Edwardsville at 7 p.m. Feb. 28.

The Alton and Granite City winner advances to face No. 4 Quincy at 7 p.m. on March 1. The regional title tilt is set for 7 p.m. on March 3 at GCHS.

The winner from the Granite City Regional will play in the Ottawa Township Sectional, playing the Belleville East Regional title winner in the semifinals at a Metro-East location at 7 p.m. on March 7.

To check out the whole brackets visit www.ihsa.org.