BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers comeback not enough to overtake Simeon

NORMAL — A valiant comeback by the Edwardsville Tigers wasn’t enough on Tuesday at Illinois State’s Redbird Arena in Normal.

The Tigers fell 76-64 to the Chicago Simeon Wolverines at the Class 4A ISU Super-Sectional, closing their season at 30-2. Simeon advances to the 4A state tournament for the 15th time in school history with a record of 28-3.

EHS trailed 44-27 at halftime and as much as 54-31 at the 3:44 mark of the third quarter, but rallied to cut it to 7 at 62-55 with 2:03 remaining in the game. The Tigers just couldn’t quite get over the hump against the talented Wolverines.

“I don’t know if many other teams could beat them,” Simeon head coach Robert Smith said of Edwardsville. “They can shoot the ball very well, they’re well coached and they’ve got some people inside that can play. It makes for a balanced team, we just started out quick and hit them with the first punch.”

The quick start was the major difference. The Wolverines shot 78 percent (18-of-23) from the field in the first half, including 50 percent (6-of-12) from beyond the 3-point arc. Kejuan Clements in particular caused a mismatch, nailing a trio of treys in the first half.

The strong shooting sent Simeon out to a 24-15 start at the close of the first quarter.

“I thought our guys executed what we wanted to do defensively well,” EHS head coach Mike Waldo said. “They’re a hard team to cover and we wanted to get some help from (Clements) and (Talen Horton-Tucker) and make them shoot perimeter shots and my guys did a good job of making them shoot perimeter shots, they just made them all. You’ve got to give credit to them.”

Robert Smith admitted that containing Edwardsville’s Mark Smith was a key in the contest. The Wolverines ran a box-and-1 defense on the talented EHS senior and limited his offensive attempts with it.

A.J. Epenesa and Oliver Stephen led the Tigers with 16 points apiece, while Jack Marinko scored 13 and Smith chipped in with 12. Stephen hit 4 treys, 3 in the second half.

“We knew if we contained him we’d probably be good and make those other guys do some stuff they’re not used to doing,” Robert Smith said of slowing Edwardsville’s Smith. “We know (Mark Smith) likes to put up shots and he controls everything. We just stayed focused on him and we lost some of those other guys in transition and they made some shots, but I think we did a great job on him.”

Waldo added about the defense, “That’s a rangy, fast box and it’s hard to get wide open against it. I do think we executed some good things against that too, but they’re just athletic enough and you’re not open for very long and that’s a defense we haven’t seen all year.”

The cushion the Wolverines were able to build proved to be key because the Tigers began to find a rhythm late in the third.

A score by Caleb Strohmeier at the 3:31 mark of the third ignited a 12-2 scoring spree by EHS to get it 56-43 at the close of the third frame. That run extended to 17-2 when Oliver Stephen nailed a trey and a 2-point field goal to open the fourth quarter, whittling the deficit to 56-48 with 6:01 remaining in the game.

The biggest obstacle for Edwardsville was containing speedy senior guard Evan Gilyard of Simeon. Gilyard finished with 30 points, highlighted by 15-of-16 shooting from the charity stripe. He was 13-of-14 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a senior so he’s been here doing this for four years, so it was huge for him,” Robert Smith said of Gilyard. “He hadn’t had a good game in the state playoffs yet. He’s been a good facilitator, but he hasn’t scored the ball. Today was a good chance for him to score the ball.”

The loss closed a special year for the Tigers, which finished with a Southwestern Conference title, three regular season tournament crowns, a regional title and a sectional championship. They also reached the top ranking in the state for the first time in school history.

EHS now says goodbye to 6 seniors, 3 of them — Epenesa, Smith and Stephen — who were 4-year contributors and 3-year starters. That trio all entered the 1,000-point scoring club for Edwardsville this season. The other seniors in the program were Nathan Kolesa, Jackson Best and Zach Doornink. Waldo admitted they will all be missed tremendously.

“We had a great year, our conference was excellent, every game we played was hard and our guys just went to work every day,” Waldo said. “Our guys had a great year because they really paid the price for success and we had some good players, too.

“We’ve got some really good seniors. Obviously the guys that played a lot, Oliver, Mark and A.J. and then Kolesa played a lot and Jackson Best and Zach Doornink, what good guys… They’re a pleasure to coach. They’re smart, they’re skilled and it really is important for them to do well, they’re coachable and they’re very appreciative of you coaching them. And oh what competitors.”

CLASS 4A ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY SUPER-SECTIONAL

CHICAGO SIMEON 76, EDWARDSVILLE 64

Tigers 15 12 16 21 — 64

Wolverines 21 23 12 20 — 76

Tigers (30-2) — A.J. Epenesa 16, Caleb Strohmeier 7, Jack Marinko 13, Mark Smith 12, Oliver Stephen 16. 2FG — 14 3FG — 8 FT — 12 PF — 20.

Wolverines (28-3) — Talen Horton-Tucker 12, Messiah Jones 16, Kejuan Clements 16, Evan Gilyard 30, Madison Lowery 2. 2FG — 19 3FG — 6 FT — 20 PF — 15.