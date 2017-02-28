BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers cruise by Titans to open playoffs

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville Tigers started out the postseason on a high note with a 67-38 thrashing of the Chatham Glenwood Titans at the Class 4A Granite City Regional on Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 27-1 with the win. They will play Wednesday’s Alton and Quincy winner at 7 p.m. on Friday for the regional championship.

“I thought our guys did a very good job today,” Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo said. “Because we played a team that was very well prepared and went out there to win. They did the things we do every day in practice. We had good effort and good discipline.”

The Titans showed some life in the first quarter, leading 12-9 when it came to a close. The first three minutes featured little scoring with Glenwood leading just 2-0. A 3-pointer from EHS’ Jack Marinko at the 5:08 mark and a Marinko layup at the 6:50 mark pushed the score to 5-2 in favor of the Tigers.

But the Titans’ Matt Bahlmann’s field goal at the 3:35 mark ignited a run to give Glenwood the three-point lead at the end of the first quarter.

The contest remained close at the beginning of the second, as it was tied at 12-12, 14-14 and 16-16. Edwardsville’s Oliver Stephen 3-pointer at the 3:20 mark kicked off an 11-5 run and the Tigers held a 27-21 lead at halftime. Nine of the 11 points came off of threes, as Stephen nailed two and Marinko had one.

“Our game plan was to get in the post,” Marinko said. “We came out there and they were out there sagging, so we went to our three. It just came to us, late in the first half and early in the second half we started knocking down some shots.”

The Tigers pulled further away from the Titans in the third quarter, as they outscored them 21-4 in the third quarter and led 48-25 at the end of the frame.

“We played a pretty good first half,” Titans’ coach Todd Blakeman said. “They played us man (to man) and sagged off of a couple guys and I thought we did a good job of attacking. We took our time and got the shots we wanted. In the second half, they got after us. Right before the half they went to the one-three-one and it gave us fits. We got back on our heels. I thought we played a pretty good game, but that’s a very good team.”

Oliver Stephen led four Edwardsville players in double figures, as he finished the game with 18 points, going 6-of-7 from beyond the arc. Marinko scored 16, Mark Smith finished with 15 and A.J. Epenesa threw in 10. Epenesa also pulled down 13 rebounds and Smith had 10 rebounds to each snare a double double.

“I thought A.J. had an excellent game,” Waldo said. “We got a lot of open shots because of him, his presence. He went long stretches of the game without getting the ball, but he did a great job defensively and his presence gave us a lot of shots. I also thought we did a good job with our defense, we were pressuring and guarding the basket. I also thought we did a good job of finding Oliver. We have a lot of good passers on the team and Mark did a good job of passing.”

Talen Vogler led the Titans offense with 15 points. Glenwood finished its season with a 10-22 mark.

CLASS 4A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

(Semifinals)

EDWARDSVILLE 67, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 38

Tigers 9 18 21 19 — 67

Titans 12 9 4 13 — 38

Tigers (27-1) — Oliver Stephen 18, Jack Marinko 16, Mark Smith 15, A.J. Epenesa 10, R.J. Wilson 5, Zach Doornink 2, Caleb Strohmeier 1. 2FG — 12 3FG — 11 FT — 10 PF — 7.

Titans (10-22) — Talen Volger 14, Montray Logan 9, Matt Bahlmann 4, Adam Holm 3, Conley Price 3, Drew Detmers 3, Karson Aherin 2. 2FG — 13 3FG — 3 FT — 3 PF — 12.