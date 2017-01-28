BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers leave Maroons black and blue

EDWARDSVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers entered Friday’s home game with a chip on their shoulder against the only team that has defeated them this season.

A.J. Epenesa kick started things with a thunderous dunk — one of 4 for him on the night — and sparked a 22-0 marathon run to start the game against the visiting Belleville West Maroons. The Tigers went on to thump the Maroons 76-49 and improve to 18-1 overall and 7-1 in the Southwestern Conference. West dipped to 11-7 and 5-3 in the league with the loss.

The win avenged a 59-53 loss to the Maroons at the SWC at the E Shootout on Dec. 3 at SIUE.

“The first game our game plan wasn’t as good as it should have been. We didn’t prepare very well,” Epenesa said. “This time we had a good defense set for them and came out and played that defense and gave them a stone wall and stopped them. I mean first quarter to be up 22-0, anytime you can do that it shows you’ve been working and preparing for this team.”

For the cherry on top, EHS senior Oliver Stephen became the 22nd Tiger to join the 1,000-point club. He achieved the feat with 3:58 to go in the game with a 3-pointer. Stephen hit 5 treys on the night and finished with 17 points.

“It’s pretty awesome to hit 1,000 points,” Stephen said. “I knew about it but I wasn’t trying to keep it in my head the whole time.”

The most astonishing part of the milestone is Stephen joined fellow seniors Epenesa and Mark Smith in the fraternity. It’s the first time in school history three players from the same graduating class have all joined the 1,000-point club.

“That’s really special, because I grew up with these guys — Mark and A.J. — and to get those 1,000 points and be the first trio to do that, it’s awesome,” Stephen said.

Stephen was one of three Tigers to score in double digits on Friday. Smith led the way with 23 points, while Epenesa chipped in with 16 in his first game back on the court since Dec. 30.

West head coach Joe Muniz knew it was going to be a tough task to beat Edwardsville twice in the season. He thought his Maroons were less aggressive than in the first contest, which hurt them.

“They’re very good here and give them all the credit. I thought they were well prepared and when they had shots they made them and when we had shots we didn’t,” Muniz said. “They did a good job taking away our inside presence and we didn’t exactly do what we wanted to do either. That was a little disheartening because our idea was to attack and our guys weren’t attacking very well. You saw as the game went on we started attacking, we got to the foul line — didn’t make our free throws — but we got to the foul line. It was just disappointing, but I know our guys will bounce back.”

The Tigers did a fantastic job of taking away West’s 6-foot-7 twin towers of senior Tyler Dancy and sophomore Eric Liddell. Dancy, who was sidelined with an injury in the second half, finished with 4 points, while Liddell had 10.

“We did a lot of good things defensively. I thought Caleb Strohmeier did a great job defensively for us tonight,” EHS head coach Mike Waldo said. “Liddell and Dancy are good and I thought A.J. and Caleb’s interior defense was excellent. I thought that really helped us early and we got a lot of good help off the ball.”

Liddell and Ian Parker both hit 3-pointers for the Maroons in the last 30 seconds of the first quarter to cut Edwardsville’s lead to 22-6 at the end of the frame.

The Tigers cruised into halftime with a 32-19 lead. West did chip away in the third quarter as sophomore Keith Randolph caught fire. He finished with a team-high 14 points, all in the second half.

Randolph scored 10 points in the third quarter, including shots at the 5:10 and 1:56 marks to cut Edwardsville’s lead to 11 points twice at 41-30 and 43-32, but it was as close as the Maroons could get.

Epenesa logged his fourth slam dunk of the night and Smith added a bucket to close the third and give the Tigers a 52-36 advantage entering the fourth quarter. West could never inch closer than 14 points the rest of the way.

Muniz admitted Smith is a nightmare matchup. The big-time D-I recruit is getting courted by programs like Illinois, Kansas State, Indiana, Northwestern, Kansas and Boston College and has been on a tear on the season, averaging 22.9 points per game.

“He’s the real deal,” Muniz said. “I’ve liked him since he was a freshman. His game is just at a different level every time you see him. He can shoot the 3, he can beat you off the dribble. He’s a special player and the thing about him is they’ve got a couple of those guys. Like I told our guys, Epenesa has been in Hawaii for two weeks (Polynesian Bowl) and it looks like he hasn’t missed a beat.”

West next plays host to Collinsville in SWC action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the Tigers head to Gateway Tech for a nonconference affair at 7:30 Tuesday.

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 76, BELLEVILLE WEST 49

Maroons 6 13 17 13 — 49

Tigers 22 10 20 24 — 76

Tigers (18-1, 7-1) — Jack Marinko 8, Mark Smith 23, Oliver Stephen 17, A.J. Epenesa 16, Caleb Strohmeier 7, Jackson Best 3, Zach Doornink 2. 2FG — 21 3FG — 9 FT — 7 PF — 13.

Maroons (11-7, 5-3) — Dalton Fox 5, Elijah Powell 5, Tyler Dancy 4, Eric Liddell 10, Willie Matthews 4, Ian Parker 5, Keith Randolph 14, Jaylin Mosby 2. 2FG — 16 3FG — 4 FT — 5 PF — 13.