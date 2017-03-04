BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Tigers top Redbirds for regional crown

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville Tigers glided by the Alton Redbirds to claim the Class 4A Granite City Regional title on Friday night.

The Tigers benefitted from a solid performance from big man A.J. Epenesa in the 66-53 win. He finished the night with 26 points and 15 rebounds. The 6-foot-6 senior consistently dominated in the post against the Redbirds Friday.

“It was a fun game,” Epenesa said. “They’re a tough team, a challenge. It’s a good thing to come out here and beat a team like that.”

With the win Edwardsville — the top rated team in 4A in Illinois — improved to 28-1, winning its 24th consecutive game. EHS is also ranked 21st nationally by USA Today and 22nd nationally by Max Preps. Alton was denied a third straight regional crown, ending its season at 16-12.

The Tigers and Redbirds rivalry has been rejuvenated over the last few years. Alton defeated Edwardsville last year in sectional semifinal play and two years ago the Redbirds ousted the Tigers in regional final play.

Friday marked the sixth time EHS and Alton have met in a regional title tilt since the expansion to a 4-class system in the IHSA in 2007-08. The Tigers are 4-2 in those showdowns, with the Birds winning the lone sectional matchup over that span.

“It’s good, they’re hard to play against,” Edwardsville coach Mike Waldo said when asked about the rivalry. “They’re well coached. We’ve had a lot of good games with Alton.”

EHS now meets Belleville West — the team that saddled the Tigers with their only loss this season — at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Ottawa Sectional semifinals to be played at Collinsville High School. West (20-8) defeated East St. Louis 67-60 on Friday to capture the Belleville East Regional championship.

As for the Alton and Edwardsville showdown on Friday, it was a battle in the early goings. The Redbirds’ Kevin Caldwell Jr.’s field goal at the 4:19 mark in the first quarter gave Alton a one-point lead at 8-7. EHS’ Caleb Strohmeier responded with a basket at the 2:51 mark to give the Tigers a one-point lead at 9-8.

Later, a buzzer-beater 3-pointer from the Tigers’ Jack Marinko extended Edwardsville’s lead to 22-16 at the end of the first quarter.

“I thought they were really hard to guard tonight,” Waldo said. “They’ve got a lot of guys who are good on the dribble and a lot of guys who can make threes and that’s always hard to defend. I thought our guys did a good job defensively in making it hard to score around the basket. They finally started missing some shots for us in the second half. I thought A.J. had a tremendous game, both offensively and defensively.”

Outside shooting helped the Redbirds’ cause. Alton nailed 6 treys in the first half and 11 for the game.

Treys from Damion Reid at the 7:32 and 7:04 marks of the second quarter helped pull the Redbirds within 3 points twice, at 22-19 and 25-22. Edwardsville took a 34-27 lead into the locker room.

“That was kind of fool’s gold,” Alton coach Eric Smith said. “Chances are you’re not going to shoot like that for two halves. The thing that we talked about, we need to do a better job of getting to the rim or going toward the rim. I think we didn’t do that in the second half. The shots were tougher, we were a little more tired. We had to exert a lot more energy to get back. It makes all of those threes a little more difficult.”

The Tigers pulled away in the third quarter. A basket from Epenesa started a 7-4 run and Edwardsville led 41-31 at the 4:50 mark of the frame.

“He’s a good kid,” Alton’s Smith said of Epenesa. “We knew that going in. We’ve got kids who will fight. It gives us a chance, but he’s a heck of a player.”

The Tigers owned an 11-point lead at the end of the third quarter at 47-36 and went on to outscore the Redbirds 19-17 in the final quarter.

In addition to Epenesa, the Tigers placed two more players in double figures. Mark Smith and Strohmeier each finished with 12. Smith, the Tigers’ top scorer, spent parts of the game on the bench due to fouls. However, Waldo thought others picked up the slack in his absence for EHS.

“I thought when Mark went out of the game Oliver (Stephen) and Jack (Marinko) did a really good job of handling the ball,” Waldo said.

For Alton, Donovan Clay led the team with 12 points, Damion Reid had 11 and Ty’ohn Trimble threw in 10. The Redbirds now say goodbye to a 7-man senior class that includes Maurice Edwards, Reid, Trimble, Dereaun Clay, Morris Adams, Evan Meyer and Tyler Springman.

Edwards, who re-aggravated an earlier ankle injury in Wednesday’s win over Quincy, finished his stellar career with just four points in his final prep game.

CLASS 4A GRANITE CITY REGIONAL

(Championship Game)

EDWARDSVILLE 66, ALTON 53

Edwardsville 22 12 13 19 — 66

Alton 16 11 9 17 — 53

Edwardsville (28-1) — A.J. Epenesa 26, Mark Smith 12, Caleb Strohmeier 12, Jack Marinko 9, Oliver Stephen 7. 2FG — 18 3FG — 4 FT — 18 PF — 11

Alton (16-12) — Donovan Clay 12, Damion Reid 11, Ty’ohn Trimble 10, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. 8, Dereaun Clay 8, Maurice Edwards 4. 2FG — 9 3FG — 11 FT — 2 PF — 16.