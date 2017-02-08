BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Waldo earns career win No. 700 in Tigers’ victory

EDWARDSVILLE — Mike Waldo was quick to point out Tuesday he hasn’t made a basket or dished out an assist in any of his 700 career coaching wins.

But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t mentored, prepared, coached and cared for hundreds of players in his 34 years as a head coach. He’s never even missed a practice throughout his coaching career.

He definitely had his Edwardsville Tigers prepared on Tuesday, as they rolled to a 73-52 non-conference victory over the visiting De Smet Spartans. EHS raced out to a 28-11 lead in the first quarter and 52-20 at the half and never looked back, improving to 21-1 on the season. De Smet dipped to 9-12 with the loss.

“I’m just thankful to get to coach the kids,” said Waldo, who has 619 wins at Edwardsville. The first 81 wins came at Marquette Catholic where he coached from 1983-88. “I like sports, I like the kids and we’ve had some really good guys who have won a lot of games. They’ve worked hard and paid the price and this makes me think of that. I haven’t played basketball since 1979 so I haven’t won any myself. I haven’t made a basket since 1979. I’m just happy to have done it this long and had so many good guys.”

Two of his better ones suited up Tuesday to lead the Tigers in scoring as seniors Mark Smith and A.J. Epenesa led all scorers with 20 apiece. Both were honored to be a part of the victory.

The seniors, including Oliver Stephen who scored 16 Tuesday and has started with Smith and Epenesa since sophomore season, got Waldo a present to honor his 700 wins and presented it to him in the locker room.

“To have someone like coach Waldo coach us, it’s an honor for all of us,” said Epenesa, who had 13 rebounds to go with his 20 points. “We all know that he’s a legendary coach here in Edwardsville and anywhere he’s coached. He definitely knows what he’s doing and no one outworks him. I guarantee he’s going to stay awake tonight watching film and he’s going to stay here evaluating Granite City’s film (for Friday). He’s going to have a long night tonight and he’s not even going to think about his 700th win. I don’t even know if he’ll open the present we got him, but I know he appreciates it and he loves every one of us from the bottom of his heart and we feel the same way. We would do anything for him, because he’d do anything for us.”

Smith, who had several Division I college basketball coaches at Lucco-Jackson Gym to see him Tuesday, including Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber and assistant Chris Lowery, enjoyed being part of Waldo’s special night also.

“I’m really happy for coach Waldo, he puts in so much work and he’s been coaching for a long time and to just get an honor like that and make history like that — he deserves it,” Smith said. “He always puts in so much hard work and he always says hard work pays off and he showed that tonight. It’s just a real special moment. He’s a great guy and he deserves every bit of it.”

Smith has exploded on the radar for a slew of big time college programs with his play this season. He dished out 10 assists, including an alleyoop to Epenesa in the second quarter Tuesday, while also having 3 slams himself and 7 rebounds in the win.

He said he owes much of his progression to Waldo.

“He’s helped me get into better shape and made me tougher mentally,” Smith said. “I’ve learned so much from him as far as my basketball IQ and I’m just glad I could help him get his 700th win tonight.”

Waldo can still remember win No. 1 way back in 1983, too.

“St. Henry Prep Belleville, December 1983,” he said of the win with the Explorers on Dec. 6, 1983.

He also remembers the first loss, which was his first game as a head coach.

“We lost our first game to Gillespie,” Waldo said. “We lost our first two that year.”

The second loss was to Metro East Lutheran.

Through all the wins, losses and hours of practice and preparation, Waldo gives credit to the people around him — his wife Diane and his parents, dad Gayland and mom Pat.

“My wife has been willing to be a single mom from November to March every year,” Waldo said. “That’s allowed me to coach basketball the way I want to. I’m very thankful to her that she’s got the heart and determination and the perseverance to be a single mom for four or five months out of every year.”

And his parents, especially his dad, who helped fuel is love of sports as a youngster in Mitchell through his sports career at Granite City North High, Lewis and Clark Community College and SIUE.

“My dad and I grew up watching sports together,” Waldo said. “I remember watching the Ice Bowl — the Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. I remember watching Wilt Chamberlain play. They used to advertise Stag beer when the St. Louis Hawks played. I just remember watching sports with my dad my whole life… We always shared sports together.

“Having dad here was good. He’s a great man. He’s the toughest, best man I know and my mom is the greatest lady that I know.”

Waldo downplayed win No. 700 like he will the many more that will follow. Coaching is just his job and he doesn’t believe doing his job is that big of a deal.

“I’m not a soldier, I’m not a nurse, I’m not a caregiver for a disabled person, I’m just a coach,” he said. “I really don’t think that’s something to be revered — not like those things are — but I’m very thankful that I’ve got to work with a lot of very good guys.”

Waldo will look for win No. 701 and the Tigers will look for win No. 22 on the season as they welcome Southwestern Conference foe Granite City at 7:30 p.m. Friday. EHS owns an 8-1 mark in the league this season and is looking for the 10th SWC crown of Waldo’s career.

NON-CONFERENCE

EDWARDSVILLE 69, DE SMET 40

Spartans 11 9 20 12 — 52

Tigers 28 24 17 4 — 73

Tigers (21-1) — Jack Marinko 8, Mark Smith 20, Oliver Stephen 16, A.J. Epenesa 20, Caleb Strohmeier 5, Zach Doornink 4. 2FG — 18 3FG — 8 FT — 13 PF — 12.

Spartans (9-12) — Tommy Barton 6, Josiah Tynes 3, Ryan Stipanovich 9, Clayton Stephens 2, Evan Asleson 6, Brooks Ford 7, Joey Bender 4, Mike Skoff 6, Michael Dunn 7, Cole Trembath 2. 2FG — 11 3FG — 8 FT — 6 PF — 12.