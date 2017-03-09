BOYS’ GOLF: Moore steps down as Marquette head coach.

Marquette Catholic High School sent out a press release on Thursday announcing the resignation of boys’ golf head coach Patrick Moore.

Moore coached at MCHS for five seasons, guiding the Explorers to three state tournaments during that time — the 1A state tournament in 2012 and 2A state berths in ‘15 and ‘16. Marquette won 4 regionals in 5 years, 5 Prairie State Conference titles and a sectional championship this past fall under Moore.

He is also a graduate of MCHS along with many members of his family: his sister, mother, aunt, uncle and grandmother.

“As a coach and student, he has played a role with most of the golf plaques and trophies that are on the wall and in the trophy case at MCHS,” Explorers’ director of athletics Jack Holmes said in a press release Thursday. “It is with sadness that he resigns, but he is not able to give the time to the program anymore that he wants. He has a 7 month old child at home, he has a full time job with New Balance and he lives over 40 miles from the school.”

Moore was grateful to his alma mater for giving him a chance to coach at a young age. He is a 2006 graduate of Marquette.

“Marquette has always been a great school with great people and is the school that gave me a chance to coach right out of college,” Moore said in a release Thursday.

Holmes said the door will be open for Moore to return at a future date if there is an opportunity.

Inquiries for the position of boys’ golf head coach should be made to the Marquette athletic office. The phone number is 463-0583 ext. 227 or email at jholmes@mymchs.org.