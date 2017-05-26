BOYS’ TENNIS: Marquette’s Claywell and McCluskey on to Saturday

Marquette Catholic senior Jon Claywell and sophomore Daniel McCluskey are into unchartered waters for the Explorers.

The doubles duo has advanced further than any Marquette tennis entry in the history of the boys tennis program at state. They will be competing in the sixth round of the consolation bracket at the Class A state tournament on Saturday in Chicagoland.

After going 2-1 on Thursday, the tandem heated up to go 3-0 on Friday. Claywell and McCluskey started the day with a 6-0, 6-4 win over Geneseo’s Avery Dunker and Mick Haverland. They followed that with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Jersey’s Drake Blackwell and Trevor Davis and a marathon win, 6-4, 6-7 (4), (10-7), against Ajay Chopra and James Dill of Chicago (University).

Claywell and McCluskey will now face Connor Kaniewski and Ben Mitchell of Chicago (Latin) on Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School.