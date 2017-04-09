BOYS’ TRACK AND FIELD: Tigers nab first title at Norm Armstrong Invite

BELLEVILLE — The Edwardsville Tigers won their first Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West on Saturday.

The Tigers compiled 94 points as a team to outdistance the East St. Louis Flyers (83) and Cahokia Comanches (77). It was a little payback for EHS, which finished second to the Flyers at the Class 3A state tournament last season.

Edwardsville was paced by DeVonte’ Tincher, Travis Anderson, A.J. Epenesa and Blake Neville. Tincher won the long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 4.5 inches, while Anderson was tops in the 110-meter hurdles in 14.10 seconds, Epenesa prevailed in the discus with a toss of 187-10 and Neville won the pole vault with a vault of 14-1.

Anderson was also second in the 300-meter hurdles (39.46), Tincher took second in the 200-meter dash (21.68) and Epenesa was third in the shot put (56-4.5).

The Granite City Warriors also picked up a couple of individual wins on Saturday with Torrey Deal in the triple jump (45-10.5) and the 3,200-meter run with Andrew O’Keefe (9:30.51).

The Warriors finished 10th as a team, compiling 24 points.

The Alton Redbirds also competed on Saturday, finishing with just 2 team points.

Kalen Samelton was one of the leaders on the day for AHS, finishing ninth in the discus (140-7). Alton’s 4x1 relay team also nabbed ninth place in a time of 43.54. That quartet was comprised of Earlie Brown, Tony Dobbins, Darrell Smith and Terrance Walker. The Birds were 10th in the 4x2 (1:32.82) with the same foursome, Kelvin Cummings was 10th in the 1,600-meter run (4:45.98) and Brown took 10th in the 200 (22.36).

Roland Prenzler also had a solid day for the Tigers, finishing second in the 3,200 (9:41.94).

There were 30 teams in the stacked annual invite on Saturday. Besides steady winds, it was a nice day weather wise, sunny and reaching 75 degrees at West.

The Tigers, Redbirds and Warriors will all be back on the track at the Granite City Invite on Friday.

× Chad Lakatos 4-8-17 Edwardsville boys' track and field head coach Chad Lakatos discusses the Tigers first ever title at the Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West on a windy afternoon on Saturday.

× A.J. Epenesa 4-8-17 Edwardsville thrower A.J. Epenesa discusses his win in the discus and third-place finish in the shot put on Saturday at the Norm Armstrong Invite at Belleville West.