BOYS BASKETBALL: Altercation ends Alton hoops in double forfeit

× Alton vs. Riverview Gardens bbk altercation 11-23-18 The Alton boys basketball game with Riverview Gardens on Friday at AHS ended with an altercation, forcing a double forfeit for both team

The Alton Redbirds were leading Riverview Gardens in the fourth quarter on Friday during the Redbird Tip-Off Classic when an altercation ensued on the floor.

It spilled into the stands with players and fans getting involved in the melee. The game ended in a double forfeit for AHS and the Rams. Saturday's games for Riverview Gardens and Alton have been canceled due to both teams getting suspensions and will be recorded as losses. The game between Althoff and O'Fallon has also been canceled for Saturday.

Further discipline for players from Friday's events will be determined after investigations are concluded.