BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton cruises by Granite City at SIUE

EDWARDSVILLE — There is supposed to be a learning curve when shooting on college rims and playing in a college arena as opposed to playing in a high school gym.

Somebody must have forgotten to tell the Alton Redbirds.

Alton pummeled the Granite City Warriors 85-44 on Saturday in the first game of the SWC @ The E showcase at SIUE’s Vadalabene Center. AHS shot 57.8 percent from the field (33-of-57), buried 10 3-pointers and had 12 Redbirds score on the afternoon.

Alton improved to 4-1 overall with the victory and 1-0 in the Southwestern Conference. The Warriors dipped to 1-4 and 0-1. They’ve now dropped four straight after defeating Nokomis 65-45 in their season opener.

The Redbirds raced to a 13-4 lead to start the game Saturday. A pair of 3-pointers from Donovan Clay and a traditional 3-point play by Kevin Caldwell, Jr. capped the spurt.

Granite City fought back though, cutting it to 22-15 with 2.8 seconds to go in the first quarter on a trey by Zidane Moore.

GCHS junior Jerry Watson hit a shot to open the second quarter and cut the Alton lead to 22-17, but that proved to be as close as the Warriors could get in the game. The Redbirds responded with an 11-2 run, started by a Caldwell 3-pointer. The scoring spree spanned 4:50 and left Alton ahead 36-19 with 2:35 to go in the half.

The Birds entered the break with a comfortable 41-25 advantage. Caldwell scored 11 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, including sinking four 3-pointers. He eventually fouled out of the game early in the fourth quarter.

Alton kept rolling in the third quarter. It outscored the Warriors 24-8 in the third and extended its lead to 65-33 heading into the final 8 minutes.

The Redbirds emptied the bench in the fourth, but still continued to score. Senior Brandon Droste came off the bench to pour in 9 points, while fellow senior Jamal Jones had 5 in the final frame.

Overall 12 Alton players scored in the game. Josh Rivers, 12 points, and Clay, 10 points, joined Caldwell in double figures. Other scorers for the Birds included, Ahmad Sanders with 8, Darrell Smith and Malik Smith each with 7, Izeal Terrell with 4 and Charles Miller, Jacoby Jones and Ky’lun Rivers all with 2 points.

Granite City was paced by Watson with 13 points, while Emmitt Gordon chipped in with 12, Moore netted 8, Justin Wiley scored 6 and Jahkeis Tippett added 4.

Next up for the Warriors is powerhouse Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home. The Redbirds are idle until 7:30 p.m. Friday when they play host to East St. Louis in SWC play.

× Eric Smith 12-2-17 Alton head coach Eric Smith discusses the Redbirds big 85-44 win over Granite City in the opener of the second SWC at The E showcase on Saturday. AHS had 12 different players score in the win.

× Kevin Caldwell, Jr. 12-2-17 Alton senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. discusses his 17-point performance in an 85-44 win over Granite City on Saturday at SIUE, despite following out of the game early in the fourth quarter. There were 12 Redbirds who scored in the game overall and Caldwell talked about the unselfishness of the AHS offense, too.