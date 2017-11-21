BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton cruises to season-opening win

GODFREY — The Alton Redbirds kicked things off in style Monday, never trailing in their 69-46 season-opening win over Riverview Gardens in the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

The Birds got scoring from 9 different players in their first win, including 3 in double figures. Junior Donovan Clay paced the offense with 15 points, while Malik Smith chipped in with 14 and Darrell Smith scored 10 points off the bench. Alton nailed 9 treys in the victory, too.

The Redbirds raced out to a 9-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, while forcing the Rams to cough it up 13 times in the opening stanza.

It could have been more, but Alton only shot 3-of-15 from the field in the first frame. Things opened up a little more in the second quarter.

After Riverview Gardens dwindled the deficit to 10-8, the Birds went on a run. AHS cruised on an 11-1 scoring spree that lasted 2 minutes and 43 seconds. Malik Smith capped the run with a steal and monster one-handed dunk at the 4:10 mark to put Alton ahead 21-9.

A pair of free throws by the Rams snapped the scoring streak, but then the Redbirds added a 7-0 spurt, highlighted by 3-pointers from Malik Smith and Clay to leave Alton up 29-11 with 1:38 to play in the first half. The Birds entered the locker room with a comfortable 32-17 advantage.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. opened the third quarter with a pair of treys in the opening minute to extend it to 38-17.

Riverview Gardens could never get closer than within 17 points the rest of the way.

For the game Alton shot 45.2 percent (24-of-53) from the field, 37.5 percent (9-of-24) from 3-point land and 52 percent (13-of-25) from the free throw line. The Rams finished the game with 26 turnovers while AHS had 16.

Joining Clay, Malik Smith and Darrell Smith in the scoring fun were, Caldwell with 8 points, Josh Rivers, Izeal Terrell and Charles Miller all with 6, Jamal Jones with 3 and Brandon Droste with 2.

Riverview Gardens was led by Tavon Graham with 11 points. He was the only Ram in double digits. Longtime Lewis and Clark Community College assistant men’s basketball coach Milton Stith is the head coach of Riverview Gardens.

Alton is idle on Tuesday, before facing Ritenour at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the next round in Pool B play. The 2017 induction ceremony for the Alton Athletics Hall of Fame will take place at halftime of the game vs. Ritenour.

× Eric Smith 11-20-17 Alton boys basketball head coach Eric Smith discusses the season opening win over Riverview Gardens for the Redbirds on Monday in the Alton Tip-Off Classic.