BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton falls to Belleville West at home

GODFREY — The Belleville West Maroons are now sitting atop the Southwestern Conference all alone.

The Maroons traveled to Alton High on Friday and bested the Redbirds 65-40. The 40 points was Alton’s lowest point output of the season.

West is now 13-1 overall and 6-0 in the SWC with the win. The Birds slipped to 9-4 and 5-1 with the loss. It was the third straight loss for Alton, with two of those setbacks coming against the Maroons. West also beat AHS 72-53 last Saturday at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

Unfortunately the Redbirds lost senior guard Kevin Caldwell, Jr. in the game, too. Caldwell left in the second quarter with an ankle injury, having to be carried off the court. He did not return and was on crutches after the game. There was no news on how much time Caldwell could miss from the injury.

With Caldwell on the floor in the first quarter the Redbirds were hanging tough. They led 5-4 at the 4:47 mark after a 3-pointer from Malik Smith. Caldwell later hit a 3-pointer at the 1:17 mark and sank the backend of a pair of free throws with 54.9 seconds to go to tie the game at 10-10.

West’s Malachi Smith completed a conventional 3-point play with 43.9 seconds left to give the Maroons a 13-10 edge at the close of the first quarter though and they never lost the lead again.

After a free throw by E.J. Liddell made it 14-10 at the 7:48 mark of the second quarter, Charles Miller made a bucket and was fouled, but missed the free throw, cutting it to 14-12.

Caldwell went down right after that and West took advantage. The Maroons took off on a 15-0 scoring spree and grabbed control with a 29-12 lead. Malachi Smith and Lawrence Brazil III highlighted the run. Smith scored 6 of his game-high 19 on the spurt, while Brazil had 5 points, including a 3-pointer.

West was able to take a 36-19 lead into the break and Alton was never able to get the deficit below 10 points the rest of the way. The Maroons outscored the Birds 23-9 in the second quarter.

As close as AHS got the rest of the game was cutting to 14 points twice in the third. Donovan Clay hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and cut it to 36-22 at the 7:45 mark and then a bucket from Miller dwindled it to 38-24 at the 6:52 mark.

West came roaring back again and took a 51-29 lead at the end of the quarter and only let the Redbirds cut it lower than 20 points once the rest of the contest.

Liddell nearly recorded a triple double for the Maroons with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 9 blocks in the game, but the Birds made him earn his points. He was well below his average of 21.9 on the season. Clay was given the assignment to guard him and got help whenever he touched the ball.

Smith led the way for West with 19, while Brazil chipped in with 9 and Jaylin Mosby scored 8 to be the major contributors on the night.

Alton had 12 players contribute to the scoring on Friday, but none reached double figures. Malik Smith led the way with 9 points. Other scorers were, Caldwell with 6, Josh Rivers and Moory Woods with 4 each, Clay with 3, Ahmad Sanders, Izeal Terrell, Jamal Jones and Jacoby Jones all with 2 and Darrell Smith and Brandon Droste both had 1 point in the loss.

The Redbirds have a tough stretch coming up. Their next game is at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at East St. Louis, before heading to Edwardsville next Friday and opening the Chic-fil-A Shootout at Belleville East with Champaign Central at 6 p.m. on Jan. 17.

× Eric Smith 1-5-18 Alton head coach Eric Smith discusses the 65-40 loss to Belleville West on Friday at AHS and playing without Kevin Caldwell Jr., who left with an ankle injury in the second quarter.

× Joe Muniz 1-5-18 Belleville West head coach Joe Muniz discusses the 65-40 win over Alton on the road on Friday and being alone atop the Southwestern Conference.