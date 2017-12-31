BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton falls to Marist, finishes fourth in Centralia

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

CENTRALIA — It may not have been the Saturday the Alton Redbirds were hoping for, but fourth place in the 75th annual Centralia Holiday Tournament isn’t too shabby.

The Birds fell to defending tournament champion Chicago Marist 49-45 on Saturday night after losing to this year’s champion, Belleville West, 72-53 earlier in the day. West edged Champaign Central 62-61 in the finals Saturday night and standout E.J. Liddell was named tournament MVP.

With the loss to Marist, Alton dipped to 9-3 on the season and dropped 2 games in a row for the first time this season. The Redhawks moved to 14-1 with the victory.

AHS senior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. was named first-team all-tournament for the Redbirds, while junior Malik Smith garnered second-team honors.

It was Caldwell who led the Birds in their final game of the tournament against Marist. He finished with a team-high 19 points and 8 rebounds, with 10 of those points coming in the first quarter.

Caldwell had a pair of 3-pointers in the opening frame against the Redhawks, while junior Donovan Clay chipped in with another long range basket, leaving the Redbirds up 15-10 at the close of the quarter.

Unfortunately the second quarter was a forgettable one for Alton. After Clay hit a shot at the 6:59 mark to put AHS ahead 17-12, the Redhawks got things going. They charged on a 10-0 run and turned a 5-point deficit into a 5-point lead at 22-17 with 3:44 to play in the first half.

Marist entered the locker room with a 26-20 advantage. Alton was outscored 16-5 in the second quarter, while making just 2 field goals and turning the ball over 6 times.

The Redbirds came back to outscore Marist 13-12 in the third quarter and cut it to 38-33. They were as close as 36-33 when Josh Rivers drained a trey at the 1:20 mark of the stanza.

Alton got as close as 2 points twice in the fourth quarter, but could never draw even. A Caldwell basket with 4:23 whittled it to 42-40 and a 3-pointer by Clay sliced it to 45-43 with 3:16 to play.

Marist’s Morgan Taylor proved to be a thorn in the side of the Redbirds on Saturday. The 2016 tournament MVP had 26 points to lead the way, scoring 13 points in each half. David Daniels was also big for the Redhawks, posting a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Caldwell was joined in double digits for Alton by Clay, who netted 12 points. Both Caldwell and Clay had a trio of 3-pointers in the game.

Other scorers for AHS were, Rivers with 9 points, Darrell Smith with 3 and Malik Smith with 2.

Now Alton will return to Southwestern Conference action with a rematch against Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. Friday at AHS. The Redbirds and Maroons are tied atop the SWC at 5-0. West is 12-1 overall on the season.

