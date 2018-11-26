BOYS BASKETBALL: Alton's home game on Nov. 30 with Jersey canceled

Alton's boys basketball game against the Jersey Panthers scheduled for Friday at Alton High has been canceled due to the ongoing investigation of the incident at the contest between AHS and Riverview Gardens on Nov. 23.

The Redbirds' next scheduled game will be on Dec. 4 at O'Fallon. They are scheduled to return to AHS on Dec. 14 vs. Collinsville.

Alton and Riverview Gardens were squaring off in a Redbird Tip-Off Classic game when an altercation involving players broke out on the court and spilled into the stands late in the third quarter, resulting in a double forfeit for both teams and the cancellation of the rest of the tournament.

There is an ongoing investigation to determine disciplinary action.