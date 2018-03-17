BOYS BASKETBALL: Another all-state honor for Marinko

Jack Marinko earned another all-state award on Friday.

The Edwardsville senior was selected on the second team of the Class 3A-4A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state boys basketball team.

Marinko earned second-team honors on the Associated Press Class 4A all-state team on Thursday.

Marinko was one of 17 players named on the second team of the IBCA all-state team, which is comprised of four teams and a special mention list. A total of 97 players earned all-state honors by the IBCA.

Marinko was Edwardsville's leading scorer at 26 points per game and finished in double figures in all 27 games. He scored 1,017 points during his career, including a career-high 701 this season.

Other Metro East area players on the IBCA all-state team include Belleville West's E.J. Liddell and Malachi Smith, East St. Louis' Terrance Hargrove and O'Fallon's Jalen Hodge.