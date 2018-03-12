BOYS BASKETBALL: Clark becomes a Griffin

× Expand Submitted photo Civic Memorial senior Caden Clark (second to the left) recently announced that he will play basketball at Fontbonne University next year. Clark is flanked by his family members during his signing.

After enjoying an outstanding high school basketball career that included 663 career points and two all-Mississippi Valley Conference awards, Civic Memorial senor Caden Clark will be playing in the collegiate level next year.

Clark recently announced that he will play basketball at Fontbonne University, an NCAA Division III school in St. Louis. He will join a program that won just 5 games this winter.

The Griffins are coached by Lance Thornhill. They had 11 freshmen and six sophomores on their squad this winter.

Clark enjoyed his best season at CM this year, averaging 12 points per game, leading the team in assists with 159 and earning first-team all-conference honors. He also helped the Eagles finish 18-11.