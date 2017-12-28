BOYS BASKETBALL: Clark leads CM past Gibault at Columbia-Freeburg tournament

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

COLUMBIA – A strong second half helped the Civic Memorial Eagles earn a 54-36 win over the Gibault Hawks in their opening game of the Columbia-Freeburg Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

The contest was much closer in the beginning. The Hawks established a 5-0 lead in the first few minutes behind baskets from Dylan Altadonna and Carter Kesler. Gibault continued to lead throughout the first four minutes of the first quarter.

CM’s Geoff Withers’ field goal at the 4:07 mark pulled the Eagles within one point (7-6). Bryce Zupan’s three at the 3:33 mark in the first quarter gave Civic Memorial a 9-7 lead. CM led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter.

The Hawks put together a 6-2 run in the first few minutes of the second quarter and led 19-13 at the 6:18 mark. The score remained within two points for the next several minutes. The Eagles’ defense started to pressure Gibault at the half court in the last few minutes of the second quarter. Caden Clark's basket kicked off a three-point run and CM held a slim 25-22 lead at halftime.

The Eagles defense continued to build pressure in the third quarter and CM's shooting game started to produce points. The Eagles went on to outscore Gibault 18-3 in the third quarter and led 43-25 at the end of the quarter. CM never lost the momentum in the fourth quarter on the way to the 18-point win.

Clark led the Eagles with 20 points and Zupan finished with 13.

Karson Huels led the Hawks with 17 points.

× Ross Laux 12 27 17 Civic Memorial coach Ross Laux discusses his team's performance against Gibault on Wednesday at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.