BOYS BASKETBALL: CM celebrates another win over Roxana

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

ROXANA – Even though they were without their center due to an injury, the Civic Memorial Eagles didn't have any trouble with their crosstown rival Roxana Shells on Friday on the road.

The Eagles improved to 6-3 with a 75-41 win over the Shells. The 75 points marked a season high for the Bethalto school.

CM had 10 players score at least one point to beat the Shells for the eighth consecutive time. Junior Bryce Zupan led the Eagles with a season-high 19 points, followed by Jaquan Adams with 17 and Caden Clark with 14.

Roxana, which hadn't beaten the Eagles since January 2012, lost its fifth straight game and dropped to 2-7.

The Shells lost three of their top scorers from last year – Zach Golenor, Cody McMillen and Zach Haas – to graduation, but they have scoring punch in sophomore Jake Golenor – Zach's younger brother – and Gavin Huffman. Both players are averaging in double figures.

Golenor and Huffman turned in strong efforts against the Eagles, combining for 11 three-pointers. Golenor finished with 18 points with six treys and Huffman had 15 points with five treys.

But their effort wasn't enough to help the Shells beat the Eagles for the first time since January 2012.

Roxana finished with 12 three-pointers. The other trey came from freshman Andrew Beckman, who fired a 3-pointer as time expired in the first half.

CM stormed to a 6-0 lead and increased that lead to 18-3. The Eagles led 22-9 after the first quarter and 43-23 at halftime.

Zupan scored in double figures for the fifth time this season. He also hit the Eagles' only three-pointer of the game in the first half.

Adams and Clark both scored in double digits for the eighth time this year. Adams is leading the Eagles in scoring at 20 points per game. Clark is in second at 13 points per game.

Keaton Loewen, Jacob Coleman, Alex Reams, Kaleb Denney, Jayden Serafini, Wil Buhs, Grant Lane and Travis Hilligoss also scored for CM, which was coming off a 53-30 loss to Mascoutah on Tuesday on the road.

Senior Geoff Withers was out on Friday with an ankle injury. He's averaging 7.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Roxana beat Dupo and Marissa for its only victories. Both of them came in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic.

The Eagles return to action with a home game on Tuesday against Father McGivney. They will then compete in the Columbia-Freeburg Christmas Tournament on Dec. 26-Dec. 29.

Roxana will return on Dec. 29 at the Pinckneyville Tournament.

Last year, CM beat Roxana twice. The Eagles won the first meeting 65-32 despite icy conditions that hit the area. CM beat the Shells again at a Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional quarterfinal game, winning 66-44.

× Ross Laux 12 15 17 Civic Memorial boys basketball coach Ross Laux discusses his team's 75-41 victory over Roxana on Friday.