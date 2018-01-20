BOYS BASKETBALL: CM knocks off Nokomis for third place at Litchfield

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

LITCHFIELD – The Civic Memorial Eagles brought home another trophy on Saturday.

After coming from behind to beat the Nokomis Redskins 42-39 in the third-place game of the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday, the Eagles earned their third trophy of the season. They also got a first-place trophy for winning the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament in November and a second-place trophy for placing runner-up to Marquette Catholic in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in December.

CM improved to 13-6 and defeated Nokomis for the second time this season. The Bethalto school also beat the Redskins 70-61 on Nov. 24 in the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament.

The Eagles finished with a 3-1 record in the 12-team tournament. They defeated Litchfield and Metro East Lutheran in pool play and lost to Mount Zion 59-54 in the Friday's semifinals.

CM has nine regular season games remaining. The Eagles will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday with a Mississippi Valley Conference game against Waterloo. They are 2-2 in conference play.

The Eagles are dedicating their season to Tim Nelson, the former Marquette Catholic football coach who passed away of cancer at age 42 on Tuesday. They wore their warm-up T-shirts that said “Nelly Strong” for the second game in a row.

Also on Saturday, Metro East Lutheran defeated Lebanon 55-32 in the seventh-place game. Jonah Wilson scored 11 points to lead the Knights, who improved to 9-12.

CM came back from a 16-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Redskins, who lost to Taylorville in Friday's semifinals.

Jaquan Adams finished with 15 points, including eight in the second half, to lead the Eagles. With his team down 39-38, he scored a basket with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter to give CM a 39-38 lead.

Bryce Zupan scored 12 points – all on 3-pointers – and finished as the team's leading scorer with 61 points in four games. He also had 22-point efforts against Mount Zion and Litchfield.

Adams and Zupan were named to the all-tournament team.

Caden Clark had 9 points. He hit two free throws with 27.6 seconds left in the fourth to complete the scoring.

The Eagles also got a spark off the bench from Wil Buhs. He scored four points, including a basket with 3:10 left that gave CM a 39-38 lead, its first lead of the game.

Nokomis, which won a tournament title five years ago, scored the first six points of the game and led 19-7 with 6:17 left in the second quarter, forcing the Eagles to call a timeout. The Redskins led 25-15 at halftime.

Nokomis scored the first six points of the second half to take a 31-15 lead and that forced CM to call another timeout.

The Eagles rallied to get withing 36-27 after the third quarter. They outscored the Redskins 15-3 in the fourth quarter.

Carter Sabol scored 12 points to lead Nokomis, which committed five turnovers in the fourth quarter.

The Redskins had a chance to tie the game at 42-42 in the closing seconds, but Kamden Ransdell's 3-point shot was no good and Clark grabbed the rebound.

× Jaquan Adams 1 20 18 Civic Memorial's Jaquan Adams discusses his team's come-from-behind, 42-39 win over Nokomis in the third-place game of the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday. Adams scored the go-ahead bucket with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter.

× Ross Laux 1 20 18 Civic Memorial boys basketball coach Ross Laux discusses his team's performance in the 42-39 win over Nokomis in the third-place game of the Litchfield Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles came back from 16 points down in the third quarter to pull off the win.