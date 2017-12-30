BOYS BASKETBALL: CM outlasts Columbia for trip to title game

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

COLUMBIA — Senior Caden Clark stepped up to the free throw line twice late in the fourth quarter of a must-win game in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament against host Columbia and came through.

He hit all four shots to maintain a safe lead and help seal a 54-48 win for the Civic Memorial Eagles, propelling them to the championship game Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Columbia against Riverbend rival Marquette Catholic.

The win elevated CM to 9-4 on the season, while Columbia dropped to 7-5 with the loss.

The two teams battled back and forth throughout the entire game, as Columbia stayed on the Eagles’ heels.

Bethalto's Jaquan Adams led all players with 21 points, followed by Bryce Zupan, who tallied 15. Both players were 100 percent from the free throw line, along with Clark, who went 8 for 8.

After a slow start to the first quarter that saw only one basket through the first five minutes of play, the two teams settled in for what was an intense, back-and-forth affair.

Adams started things off with back-to-back field goals, including an under-handed layup taken off a bounce pass from Clark. Later, Adams drove through three defenders in the paint for a traditional 3-point play that extended CM’s lead to 17-12.

A push by Columbia at the end of the first half was capped off by a John Peterson putback that left his team within two points of CM at the half at 19-17.

Early in the third, CM started padding its lead with another layup from Adams, followed by 2 points off a steal by Clark and a successful hook shot by Adams to push it to 25-21.

However, Columbia hung around, as Peterson tallied two field goals in a row, combining with another basket from Jordan Holmes on a hard fought rebound under the rim to tie the game at 29-29.

The Eagles continued to get big contributions from their leaders, as Geoff Withers buried a putback and Zupan scored off of a steal to end the third quarter with CM owning a slight lead at 33-32.

Adams and Clark picked things back up in the fourth, as Adams and Clark each scored early to extend the lead 37-32.

Things got wild after that, as both teams started sinking baskets throughout the final minutes. The fourth quarter featured 37 points between the two teams, accounting for almost half the game's scoring.

Columbia's Jacob O'Connor kept the game close at 40-37 after scoring 5 points, but Zupan came back for CM and knocked down a shot and Adams followed up with a pullback jump shot in the paint to make it 44-39.

Not to be bested, O'Connor came right back and scored a basket to dwindle it to 44-41 with just under two minutes left to play. A little later Peterson scored on a jump shot to cut it to 46-43.

After two points off the first of Clark's fourth quarter free throws, Columbia's Sam Horner came back for a basket that kept his team within two at 48-46 with under a minute to go.

In the bonus, Columbia began to foul to send CM to the line and Zupan and Clark nailed their free throws to extend it to 52-48 and secured the victory.

The win sets CM up to play undefeated Marquette in the championship game. The Explorers were coming off a 70-22 win against Lebanon on Friday. They went 3-0 in pool play, while the Eagles were 2-1 in pool play but advanced to the championship game on a tiebreaker.

× Ross Laux 12-29-17 CM coach Ross Laux talks about the Eagles' performance against Columbia on Friday in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament to grind out a win and advance to the tournament championship game.​