BOYS' BASKETBALL: CM outlasts Triad in OT in regional semis

BETHALTO -- The Civic Memorial Eagles won a 51-48 nail-biter in overtime against the Triad Knights Wednesday night in a Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional semifinal game.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 22-9 on the season and will move on to host Breese Central for the regional title at 7p.m. on Friday. Triad ends its season at 19-10.

Junior Geoffrey Withers delivered what was the final blow for the Eagles with a three-point play in the final minute of the extra frame. With the score tied 44-44, Withers drove hard to the basket and drew the foul, nailing both the field goal and the extra point.

The Eagles never let go of the lead after that.

Civic Memorial head coach Doug Carey was happy to come away with the win, especially after having dropped three games to Triad in the regular season.

"Sometimes we don't shoot well and we haven't shot very well against those guys, credit their defense for those four games," said Carey. "But these two Valley teams are just rivals - rivals in every sport and we just happened to come out on top this time."

Triad was poised to win the game with a 37-31 lead with three minutes left in regulation.

But the Eagles' Caden Clark then made a big steal which set up a Jaxen Helmkamp 3-pointer to bring his team to within three, 37-34.

After Carey then called a timeout, Helmkamp hit another 3-pointer to tie the game at 37.

Triad came back with two points off of free throws to take a 39-37 lead, but CM’s Jaquan Adams sent the game into overtime with a jump shot with 25 seconds left on the clock.

"Adams wasn't very active in the first half. I don't know what the deal was, he's usually way more active than that," Carey said. "But he did come up big in the fourth quarter and he made that huge shot from the ft line to send us to overtime."

In overtime, Clark went 4-4 from the free throw line, Helmkamp hit yet another 3, and Withers came up with his big 3-point play to seal the win.

Triad's all-time assist leader Noah Moss carried his team in the extra frame with nine points, but it wasn't enough to hold off the Eagles.

Triad coach Josh Hunt said he felt bad that his seniors had to lose in such a dramatic fashion.

"I feel for my kids in there. We got seven senior players in there who have shed blood, sweat and tears in this program and they are hurting right now. They invested a lot of time and effort and unfortunately we didn't get it done for them," Hunt said. "It was really a defensive battle and (Civic Memorial) didn't miss a free throw all night, they were 14-14 and we were 14-20, and unfortunately in tight games, free throws win and lose usually."

Seven Triad seniors, including Moss, played their final game of their high school careers.

Moss finished the game with a team-high 16 points. Coach Hunt had nothing but praise for his leader.

"Honestly he didn't even know it before the game, but Noah is first all time leading assists. So to be third all time on the scoring list and first all time in assists, that says a lot about him, a great kid who comes from a great family and a selfless leader who always puts the team first, so I can't say enough, not only about him but the rest of those seniors in there," Hunt said. "I mean, they accepted me in my first year as a coach and made the smooth transition. That says a lot about those kids there in that locker room, and as I mentioned I couldn't be more proud of the team because of the type of kids they are and the character they display."

The Eagles will play in the regional final for the second time in three years. The Bethalto school has won 7 in its history.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 51, TRIAD 48

Eagles 8 9 10 12 12 -- 51

Knights 6 9 15 9 9 -- 48

Eagles (22-9) -- Jaaquan Adams 15, Jaxen Helmkamp 12, David Lane 10, Caden Clark 6, Brandon Hampton 5, Geoffrey Withers 3,. 2FG - 11 3FG - 5 PF- 17.

Knights (19-10) Noah Moss 16, Jake O'Dell 9, Kyle Rood 7, Beau Barbour 6, Jaden Deatherage 4, Kyle Cox 3, Ryan Holcomb 3. 2 FG – 13 3FG – 3 PF - 11