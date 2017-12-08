BOYS BASKETBALL: CM squeaks past Jersey at home

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

BETHALTO – Three days after losing a close game to the Highland Bulldogs, the Civic Memorial Eagles had to pull off a close victory of their own on Friday against the Jersey Panthers on Friday.

CM came back from a pair of 6-point deficits in the first half to beat the Panthers 45-43 at home. The Eagles improved to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in Mississippi Valley Conference play.

Jersey, which began its conference season on Friday, dropped to 1-5.

CM snapped a two-game losing streak with the win over the Panthers. The Bethalto school returns to action on Tuesday with a road conference game against Mascoutah.

Senior Jaquan Adams finished with 18 points, including 13 in the first half, and was 11 for 12 from the free-throw line to lead the Eagles. Caden Clark, another senior, added 14 points, including nine in the second half.

After seven games, Adams and Clark are the Eagles' top two scorers. Adams is averaging 19 points per game and Clark is averaging 13 points. Both players have scored in double figures six times.

The Eagles were tied 33-33 with Jersey midway through the fourth quarter before going on a 6-0 run to take a 41-35 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Clark started the run by scoring a layup with 3:27 to go. Then, he received a pass from Kaleb Denney and scored another basket with 2:41 remaining. Eight seconds later, Adams nailed two free throws.

Clark later a hit a free throw to give CM a 45-43 lead. Then, Adams intercepted a long Jersey inbounds pass, then was called for traveling, giving the Panthers another chance to win the game with two seconds left.

Coby Gibson's 3-point attempt as time expired was no good and the Eagles won their second home game of the season.

Will Medford and Blake Wittman each had 10 points for Jersey, which stormed to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter and had a 25-19 lead at one point in the second.

The Panthers led 27-25 at halftime. They hit five of their six 3-pointers in the first half, including two from Medford.

Also for CM, Will Buhs scored four points off the bench. With 2:40 left in the third quarter, he received a pass from Clark and scored a layup to give the Eagles a 31-30 lead. With 49 seconds into the fourth, Buhs rebounded a missed shot from Clark and scored another basket to boost CM's lead to 33-30.

Jersey later rallied to tie the game at 33-33 on a basket by Hall and a free throw from Wittman.

Later, Adams rebounded a missed shot from Geoff Withers and called a timeout. The Eagles responded with the 6-0 run.

CM and the Panthers will square off again on Feb. 2 at Jersey.

