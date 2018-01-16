BOYS BASKETBALL: CM tops Metro East Lutheran at Litchfield Tournament

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

LITCHFIELD – The Civic Memorial Eagles are looking to bring home a Litchfield Tournament championship after a three-year absence.

The Eagles are two wins away from doing just that.

Civic Memorial won the Pool A championship after beating the Metro East Lutheran Knights 64-49 on Tuesday in the final game in pool play for both teams at Litchfield Middle School. The Eagles won their third straight game and improved to 12-5.

CM finished pool play at 2-0 and will play the Mount Zion Braves at 6 p.m. Friday in the tournament semifinals at Simmons Gym at Litchfield High. It's a rematch of last year's championship game that was won by Mount Zion 75-67. The Braves won the Pool D championship after beating Greenville 52-39 on Tuesday.

The CM-Mount Zion winner advances to play in the championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday. The loser plays in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m.

MELHS had its three-game winning streak snapped and dropped to 8-11. The Knights finished second in Pool A at 1-1 and will play the Greenville Comets in the second-place pool semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday at Simmons Gym. Greenville finished 1-1 in Pool D with the loss to Mount Zion on Tuesday.

Two other area teams, Roxana and East Alton-Wood River, will play in the third-place pool semifinals on Thursday. EA-WR and Roxana finished 0-2 in Pool C and D, respectively.

CM is in its 16th year playing in the Litchfield Tournament and has enjoyed success, winning 44 games and capturing four titles and placing second three times.

The Eagles last won a title in '14. The Bethalto school finished runner-up in each of the last two years.

CM began tournament play on Saturday with a 69-36 win over host-Litchfield. On Tuesday, the Eagles came back from a 6-0 first-quarter deficit to beat the Knights.

Four CM players finished in double figures. Jaquan Adams scored 22 points and was 8 for 11 from the free-throw line, Kaleb Denney finished with 12, Caden Clark had 11 and Geoff Withers added 10.

MELHS, which started its tournament play on Monday with a 61-39 win over Litchfield, had four players score 10 points apiece. They were Jason Williams, Larry Harris, Lucas Paulson and Damonte Bean.

The Knights led 19-15 after the first quarter before CM came back to take a 26-25 lead at halftime. Adams scored a basket with 3:30 left in the second quarter to give the Eagles their first lead of the game, 22-21.

The game remained close until CM went on an 11-0 run that started with two free throws from Adams with 3:19 left in the third quarter and carried into the fourth. The big run gave the Eagles a 47-34 lead.

The Eagles forced the Knights to make 10 turnovers in the second half.

Denney finished with his first double-digit game of the season. He scored eight of his points in the second half.

Clark scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. He finished with a triple double against Litchfield, scoring 14 points with 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

× Ross Laux 1 16 18 Civic Memorial boys basketball coach Ross Laux discusses his team's performance against Metro East Lutheran on Tuesday in the Litchfield Tournament. The Eagles won 64-49 to advance to the tournament semifinals against Mount Zion on Friday.

× Kaleb Denney 1 16 18 Civic Memorial senior Kaleb Denney discusses his team's 64-49 win over Metro East Lutheran in the Litchfield Tournament on Tuesday.