BOYS' BASKETBALL: CM tops Midgets, will play for third

FREEBURG — Civic Memorial head coach Doug Carey thought his team could have played better, but they did enough to win Wednesday night at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament.

The Eagles bested the host Freeburg Midgets 63-55 and punched their ticket to a third-place showdown with Mississippi Valley Conference rival Triad at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Freeburg.

The Knights lost to Columbia 55-50 on Wednesday night. Both CM and Triad finished second in pool play to land in the third-place game. Marquette Catholic and Columbia meet for the tourney title at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Senior guard David Lane said the Eagles did their best to put an emotional 61-60 double-overtime loss to Marquette on Tuesday behind them, but it wasn't easy.

With Wednesday's win, CM is now 10-4. Freeburg dipped to 7-5 with the loss.

“It was pretty emotional at the time,” Lane said of the loss to the Explorers. “But coach Carey told us to put it behind us and we tried to as best we could, but it's hard to put a game like that behind you. It's so emotional, so fun. We came out here tonight and we were pretty tired from playing full court press in the first three games (of pool play), but I don't think it messed with us too much.”

It's really been the guard play of Lane, Caden Clark and Jaxsen Helmkamp which has fueled CM's efficient play and led to their success. On Wednesday the Eagles forced the Midgets into 19 turnovers, while only turning it over 4 times themselves.

“I really can't complain ever about our guards,” Carey said. “They take care of the ball, they play very hard defensively, they run our stuff the right way and they knock down shots occasionally. Helmkamp and Clark, they've been really good and David had another really good game in the post. He didn't shoot it real well, but he was getting to the spots he needed to get to. Hopefully he knocks those down tomorrow.

“We took care of it tonight and we caused them some problems, but I thought the score should have been up a little more by that account (with the number of turnovers).”

Freeburg head coach Matt Laur said the Eagles' constant pressure made his team play at an uncomfortable pace, but considering the amount of turnovers he thought they did well.

“That's something we haven't been good against all year, teams that pressure us,” Laur said. “We have a tendency to turn the ball over. We've got some young guys that handle the point for us. I thought tonight honestly — we turned it over 19 times, and I'm not pleased with that — but it certainly could have been worse. They're relentless and it's what they do. They know before you're looking for it where you're trying to go.

“I thought occasionally we did a good job, broke it and got some layups, but sometimes we got a little soft with it, a little careless and obviously when you give up close to 20 turnovers it's pretty tough to win a game.”

CM took a 13-12 lead at the 2:05 mark of the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Brandon Hampton and never relinquished it. The Eagles led 20-14 after one quarter, 40-28 at the break and 48-38 after three frames, but let the Midgets hang around in the fourth quarter.

Freeburg cut the CM lead to five at 54-49 on a 3-pointer by Parker Weiss with 3:06 to play. Weiss finished with a game-high 24 points. He leads the Midgets with 11.9 ppg on the season. Freeburg has also been without talented freshman Luke Ervie for the tournament, who's out with an injury.

“We know he's their best player and he still got 24 on us, so we didn't do a great job on him,” Carey said of Weiss. “But they did a good job of getting him open shots, too. They run offense pretty well.”

But it seemed like every time Freeburg rang the bell, the Eagles answered it.

With the score still 54-49 and under 1:30 to play, Lane picked the pocket of a Midget player and raced in for a layup to make it 56-49 and swing the momentum back to CM.

Freeburg whittled it to 57-53 with 43.7 seconds to go, but this time it was Jaquan Adams responding by completing a traditional 3-point play with 32.3 seconds to go to push it to 60-53.

Lane said of his steal and bucket, “I knew he was going to throw it there because they ran the same play all night. I thought about dunking it at first, but then thought, 'Not right now. Make sure you make it.' Then we played some defense and got the win.”

Lane led the Eagles with 15 points, while Adams finished with 13 — 7 in the fourth quarter. Hampton also chipped in with 10 points, 9 of them coming in the first half.

“That's probably his high for the year,” Carey said of Hampton. “He played really, really well tonight. He knocked down a couple 3s which was good to see, because he's been struggling a little bit and he's always good defensively and always plays really hard.”

Now it's on to a showdown with Triad. The Eagles lost to the Knights 40-39 in the first game of the season on Nov. 22 and will look to avenge that.

“Hopefully we'll be fresh and ready to go tomorrow,” Carey said.

FREEBURG-COLUMBIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

(Pool Play)

CM 63, FREEBURG 55

Midgets 14 14 10 17 — 55

Eagles 20 20 8 15 — 63

Eagles (10-4) — Geoffrey Withers 5, Jaquan Adams 13, Jaxsen Helmkamp 1, David Lane 15, Caden Clark 8, Brandon Hampton 10, Bryce Zupan 6, Zach Williams 2, Camryn Gerhardt 3. 2FG — 17 3FG — 6 FT — 11 PF — 14.

Freeburg (7-5) — Quinn Haug 9, Bryce Rutledge 5, Alex Mack 7, Parker Weiss 24, Greg Cockrell 2, Carson Smith 5, Owen Smith 3. 2FG — 12 3FG — 7 FT — 10 PF — 17.