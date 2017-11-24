BOYS BASKETBALL: Defense spurs Explorers to finals

EDWARDSVILLE — With a phenomenal defensive effort on Friday the Marquette Catholic Explorers propelled themselves back into the championship game at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic.

After winning the tournament a year ago, the Explorers now have a chance to defend that title after dismantling the Southwestern Piasa Birds 61-26 in the semifinals on Friday.

Marquette (3-0) will face the host Metro East Lutheran Knights (3-0) in the title tilt at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Knights bested the Gibault Hawks 48-40 in the late game Friday. That broke a streak of 7 straight championship game appearances for Gibault.

The Hawks (2-1) meet the Piasa Birds (2-1) for third place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

It was definitely the defense that spurred the Explorers in the victory over Southwestern. Marquette forced the Piasa Birds into 24 turnovers and held them to a scoreless spurt that lasted 11 minutes, 35 seconds at one point in the game. Southwestern scored with 3:17 to go in the second quarter and didn’t register another basket until the 7:42 mark of the fourth quarter.

The Explorers continuously pressured the ball and focused on containing the Piasa Birds’ top scorers, senior guards Justin Bailey and Caden Heyen. Marquette limited the two talented guards to 4 total points, 2 apiece in the game.

It was interesting early. After Southwestern had tied it at 2-2 at the 7:04 mark, the Explorers answered with a 7-0 spurt, kick started by a Reagan Snider 3-pointer, to go ahead 9-2.

A trey from Isaiah Ervin at the 4:56 mark made it 12-4 in favor of Marquette, but the Birds responded with 7 straight points. Ben Lowis and E.J. Kahl knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers and Bailey sank his lone basket to knot the game at 12-12 at the 3:52 mark of the first quarter.

Things unraveled for Southwestern from there. The Explorers led 24-17 at the close of the first quarter and ballooned that lead quickly.

Ervin’s trey in the final seconds of the opening quarter began a 10-point scoring spree for Marquette, which took a 31-17 lead at the 5:15 mark of the second frame on another Ervin basket. The Explorers outscored the Piasa Birds 13-4 in the second quarter to take a comfortable 37-21 lead into the break. Ervin scored 9 of Marquette’s 13 points in the quarter.

Jake Hall’s bucket at the 3:04 mark of the second stanza jump started a 25-0 marathon run for the Explorers. They outscored Southwestern 19-0 in the third quarter, while forcing the Birds into 9 turnovers. By the time the horn sounded at the end of the frame, Marquette owned a monster 56-21 lead and led to a running clock over the final 8 minutes.

Ervin buried 2 more treys in the third. He had 5 altogether in the game, helping him to a game-high 22 points. Hall joined him in double figures with 14 points.

Other scorers for the Explorers were Snider with 9, Sammy Green with 6, Ki’Juan “Iggy” McGee with 5, Kyle Buecker with 3 and Chris Hartrich with 2.

Southwestern was paced by Lowis, who finished with 10 points.

Marquette will be looking for its fifth Turkey Tip-Off championship on Saturday. Besides winning it in 2016, the Explorers also won crowns in 2000, 2002 and 2003.

× Steve Medford 11-24-17 Marquette head coach Steve Medford talks about the stellar defense in the semifinal win against Southwestern on Friday at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic.