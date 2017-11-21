BOYS BASKETBALL: EA-WR falls to Gibault in opener

EDWARDSVILLE — The Ron Twichell coaching era began for East Alton-Wood River High School on Tuesday at the 37th annual Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic.

Unfortunately for the Oilers it came against a Gibault program that has been in the championship game of the tournament each of the last 7 seasons and nabbed the title twice over that span. The Hawks spoiled the opener for EA-WR, winning 58-36. It was also the season opener for Gibault.

Jitters plagued the Oilers early as they turned the ball over 5 times before getting their first shot off. Fortunately that first shot was a basket by Jake Wells at the 4:02 mark of the opening frame to snap a 9-0 run by the Hawks to open the game.

EA-WR trailed 13-6 at the close of the first quarter, but got things percolating a little bit in the second. Shawn McKee’s 3-pointer at the 3:51 mark of the second quarter broke 10-0 scoring spree by Gibault.

Back-to-back buckets from senior guard Justin Englar then got the Oilers within 10 points at 23-13 at the 3:15 mark of the second quarter. Unfortunately, that was as close as EA-WR would get the rest of the way.

The Hawks took a comfortable 28-13 lead into the break and built a 47-26 lead by the close of the third quarter.

Outside shooting sparked Gibault in the second half. After not hitting a 3-pointer the entire first half, the Hawks hit 5 of them over the final 16 minutes, including 4 coming in the third quarter.

Englar, a three-year starter for the Oilers, paced the offense with 10 points. He was the lone double digit scorer for EA-WR. McKee chipped in with 7, while Wells netted 6, Tavion Walker scored 5, Andrew Raymond had 4 and Brendan Walker and Marc St. Peters each netted 2 points to round out the scoring.

Gibault was led by a trio of double digit performers. John Adams led the way with 16, while Karson Huels scored 14 and Josh Besserman had 10.

Next up for the Oilers is St. Louis College Prep at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. St. Louis College Prep lost 56-29 to Valmeyer on Tuesday at MELHS. Gibault and Valmeyer meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the quarterfinals.

× Ron Twichell 11-21-17 EA-WR head coach Ron Twichell talks about his first game at the helm of the Oilers and a tough matchup with the Gibault Hawks which resulted in a loss at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off on Tuesday.