BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles fend off late push by Warriors

BETHALTO — The Civic Memorial Eagles outlasted the Granite City Warriors to pull off a 69-62 victory in Bethalto on Wednesday in the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament.

The win gives the Eagles a 2-0 record on the young season, while Granite City stands at 1-1. The Warriors were playing their second game in as many nights.

Eagles’ senior Jaquan Adams scored 27 points on the night, surpassing the 1,000 point mark for his high school career. He also grabbed 12 rebounds in the game to record a double-double and had 3 steals and 2 blocks to boot.

Adams was exceptional throughout the night, coming on strong in the first quarter by scoring nine points to help his team establish a lead. When the going got tough in the second half Adams was again at his best, helping fend off the Warriors efforts by putting up 15 points to keep CM in front.

Warriors’ point guard Emmitt Gordon also had an notable effort, putting up 20 points which included back-to-back dunks early in the second quarter. It drew the Warriors within one point of the Eagles at 19-18. Gordon also kept the Warriors in the game late, as he was a key part of a push that saw his team draw within one point late in the game.

Despite never holding the lead, GCHS played an incredibly resilient game. A strong drive in the fourth quarter, thanks to timely 3-pointers by Zidane Moore, Jerry Watson and Davontay Mason, saw the Warriors come back from a 12-point deficit to tie the game 62-62 late.

The comeback started in the fourth quarter, after a rapid-fire exchange of points to start the frame saw the Eagles up 60-51. Mason and Moore hit consecutive 3-pointers to draw Granite City within three points at 60-57. Gordon later got fouled on a layup and was able to hit both free throws, putting the Warriors one point away from a tie score at 60-59. A little later Mason hit another three, tying the game at 62-62.

However, Adams took the game into his own hands again, hitting a free throw and followed that up with two points off a rebound, putting his team up 65-62. The Eagles never looked back after that, despite Granite's attempts to force a turnover in the final minutes.

CM’s Caden Clark, Bryce Zupan and Geoffrey Withers also had impressive showings. In the second half alone Clark put up 13 of his 16 points in the game. Zupan tallied 10 points while Withers gathered 6 rebounds and tallied 9 points. Other scorers for the Eagles were, Jayden Serafini with 3 and Kaleb Denney and Jacob Coleman each with 2.

The Eagles next play Nokomis at 6 p.m. Friday at Triad, while Granite City plays the host Knights at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Triad.

× Ross Laux 11-22-17 First-year CM head coach Ross Laux discusses the Eagles' win over Granite City at home on Wednesday in the Stove Top Stuffing Classic.