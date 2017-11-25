BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles soar to Stove Top Stuffing tournament title

TROY – Ross Laux's first year as Civic Memorial boys basketball coach is off to a flying start.

The Eagles celebrated a tournament championship in Laux's first week as CM coach. They won the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament by going 4-0, including a 58-51 win over the Triad Knights in the winner-take-all championship game on Saturday at Triad High.

CM started its season on Monday with a 62-58 win over Taylorville. Then, the Bethalto school defeated Granite City 69-62 on Wednesday at home and Nokomis 70-61 on Friday at Triad High.

On Saturday, the Eagles stormed to a 7-0 lead and never trailed the rest of the way. Triad got within one point in the second quarter, but as close as it would get.

The Knights came back from a 20-point third quarter deficit to get within two points late in the fourth quarter, but CM sealed the victory by making five free throws down the stretch.

Laux replaced Doug Carey as CM coach. He takes over a team that finished 22-10 last winter, its fourth straight winning season.

Now, the Eagles will look to remain undefeated on Tuesday, when they take on Marquette Catholic on the road. The Explorers won the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off title on Saturday after beating MELHS in the championship game.

Senior Jaquan Adams was the Eagles' leading scorer a year ago, averaging 14.4 points per game. After the first week of the season, he's picking up right where he has left off from last winter.

Adams earned all-tournament honors after scoring 87 points in four games, including a game-high 21 points. He scored 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second.

Adams scored 22 against Taylorville, 27 against Granite City and 17 against Nokomis. He surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his high school basketball career against Granite City.

Geoff Withers, another senior, scored a season-high 20 points, including 11 in the first half. He hit a 3-pointer to start the 7-0 run for CM in the first quarter.

Also for the Eagles, Caden Clark -- who was the first player to hoist the championship trophy --- had seven points and Bryce Zupan added five.

CM led 15-12 after the first quarter and 29-24 at halftime. The Eagles had a pair of 7-0 runs in the third quarter and led 51-31 with 51 seconds left in the third.

The Eagles saw their lead dwindle to 53-51 with 1:36 left in the game before getting two free throws apiece from Withers and Adams and a free throw from Kaleb Denney to clinch the victory. CM was held to just one field goal in the fourth quarter.

The Knights dropped to 3-1. Beau Barbour, an all-tournament selection, led Triad with 15 points. Jaden Deatherage finished with 13 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

Last year, the Eagles finished 2-2 in the Stove Top Stuffing tournament. They lost their first two games to Triad and Taylorville before coming back to beat Nokomis and Granite City.

Saturday's game also marked the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both CM and Triad. They will square off again on Feb. 16 in Bethalto.

Ross Laux discusses his team's performance in its 58-51 win over Triad in the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament championship game on Saturday at Triad High.