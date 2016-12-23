BOYS' BASKETBALL: Edwardsville uses team effort to defeat Warriors

GRANITE CITY — The Edwardsville Tigers jumped out to an early lead Thursday night against the Granite City Warriors in Southwestern Conference play, outscoring the Warriors 32-0 in the second quarter en route to a 76-43 victory.

The win brings Edwardsville to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the SWC, while Granite City remains winless at 0-9 and 0-5.

Edwardsville head coach Mike Waldo praised his team's ability to dissect Granite City's defense.

“I thought we executed a lot of things well on offense,” Waldo said. “The mode of defense they play, they weren't going to let Oliver (Stephen) shoot, but there are a lot of things that opened up because of that and our guys did a good job of finding those things and to Oliver's credit, he just kept screaming and pointing and our guys did a good job of taking what the defense gave us.”

While Stephen was held off the board, the Tigers' A.J. Epenesa compensated by scoring 20 points to lead the team. All of Epenesa's points came the first half. Mark Smith was a close second, scoring 17 points, including four 3-point baskets.

After the game, Granite City coach Raffi Karibian detailed the challenge of facing a team as offensively potent as Edwardsville.

“Obviously we knew they have a lot of firepower, they are extremely strong, they've had only one loss over the season vs. (Belleville) West, and I told some coaches and some people in the area to watch their next game and their adjustments, and I read in the paper that coach (Mike Waldo) had a good three, four hour practice the next day, and that's why he is such a great coach, he was prepared for our diamond and one, we took one player away, we held Stephen to no points, but then Epenesa has 20 and Mark Smith has 17. There is a reason there are Division 1 scouts in the stands watching these guys,” Karibian said.

Edwardsville shot 66 percent overall for the game, with 4 different players scoring 10 or more points.

The Tigers took the lead and ran with it in the first quarter, wasting no time in going on a 9-point run that was capped off by a court-length pass to a streaking Mark Smith, who's dunk got the Edwardsville crowd roaring.

The Tigers never looked back, keeping the Warriors off the board entirely in the second quarter, which featured a well-oiled Edwardsville machine doing what it wanted with the ball.

Starters Epenesa, Smith, Jack Marinko and Caleb Strohmeier alone combined for 56 points in the first half.

At one point Marinko stole a Granite City pass off the line and worked it back to Smith for a trey, then came back on the very next play to score a 3-pointer of his own, fighting off two Warrior defensemen in the corner before releasing the shot.

Marinko finished the game with 11 points, the fourth most among the Tigers. Epenesa's night was highlighted by some excellent rebounding and accuracy at the free throw line. In total he grabbed 13 rebounds and went 6-of-6 from the line.

“It's awesome watching what we are able to do against other teams,” said Nathan Kolesa, who came off the bench in the second half and put up seven points, including two 3-pointers. “From all the hard hours that coach puts in, the time he puts in, we are able to execute that at practice, and then come out here and execute it in the game, it's awesome to be able to watch that.”

Kolesa wasn't the only player to come off the bench in the second half to have a big game. Senior Zach Doornink also came up big, scoring 12 points.

“It's fun to go out there and play,” Doornink said. “We work hard in practice every day, it's nice to go out there and help out the team.”

Granite City did manage to outscore Edwardsville in the second half, 32-21, but the damage had already been done during the first 16 minutes.

Zidane Moore led the Warriors in scoring, hitting four 3-pointers for a total of 12 points. Moore scored two of those 3-pointers back to back in the third quarter.

After some nice movement around the arc by Granite City, Moore nailed the first 3-pointer, then received a pass off a defensive rebound and ran the ball down the court and nailed the second.

“Winning the third quarter is our hope,” said Karibian. “At times we have done that, today obviously they played a lot of reserves, we're not naive and understand that, but there have been some moments like that where we've been down 16, 17, 18 points at half and cut it to eight or nine, but somehow we have to find a way to pay attention to detail and get off to a better start.”

Edwardsville's next game will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday against McCluer North in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville. The Warriors meanwhile will play 9:30 p.m. Wednesday against Quincy in Collinsville.