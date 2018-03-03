BOYS BASKETBALL: End of the road

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

O’FALLON -- The Edwardsville basketball season came to an end on Friday night with a 68-44 loss to the Belleville West Maroons in the championship game of the Class 4A O’Fallon Regional.

Edwardsville, which defeated O’Fallon 50-47 in the semifinals on Wednesday, finished at 18-9. Belleville West improved to 27-2.

The loss to the Maroons marked the end of Mike Waldo’s career as Edwardsville coach. He compiled an impressive 646-215 record with 10 Southwestern Conference titles, 20 regional and 7 sectional championships and five state tournament appearances in his 30 years at Edwardsville.

Waldo worked as head coach at Marquette Catholic for 5 seasons before heading to Edwardsville. His overall record as a head coach is 727-266.

The Tigers got off to a good start, jumping out to a 7-0 lead behind a basket and a 3-pointer from senior Jack Marinko and a field goal from senior R.J. Wilson.

Belleville West’s E.J. Liddell hit a field goal and a trey to cut the Tigers’ lead to 13-5 with 2:52 to go in the first. Edwardsville led 15-10 at the end of the first quarter.

Belleville West’s Lawrence Brazil hit a three at the 7:40 mark in the second quarter to ignite a 5-0 run. The Maroons rallied to tie the game at 15-15 with 6:44 left in the quarter.

Liddell’s field goal at the 1:18 mark in the second quarter kicked off an 8-0 run, and Belleville West led 28-21 at halftime.

The Maroons outscored the Tigers 6-2 in the first three minutes of the third quarter to extend their lead to 34-23.

Brazil’s basket at the 4:19 mark in the third quarter gave Belleville West a 36-28 lead. The Maroons went on to take a 46-31 lead at the end of the quarter.

The Maroons outscored Edwardsville 22-13 in the fourth quarter.

Marinko finished with 28 points and six 3-pointers to lead Edwardsville. He was the only Tiger in double figures. He scored 11 points in the first quarter and poured in seven in the final minutes of the fourth.

Marinko also became the 23rd EHS player to hit the 1,000th career point mark after scoring a basket with 1:01 left in the first. He also finished with over 700 points for the season, becoming only the third Edwardsville player to accomplish that feat, joining Mark Smith and Mannie Jackson.

Also for Edwardsville, Caleb Strohmeier scored seven points, Jaylon Tuggle finished with five points and Nick Hemken and Wilson each had two.

Belleville West placed four players in double figures. Liddell led the way with 21 points, Brazil finished with 20, Malachi Smith scored 12 and Curtis Williams threw in 11.