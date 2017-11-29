BOYS BASKETBALL: Explorers earn bragging rights over Eagles

ALTON — The Marquette Catholic Explorers did what they needed to do to stay undefeated on the season Tuesday.

The Explorers earned bragging rights over Riverbend rival Civic Memorial, beating the Eagles 58-38. They transformed a 27-24 lead at the half into a 20-point victory behind tenacious offensive rebounding and breaking down CM’s zone defense in the second half.

With the win Marquette remains perfect at 5-0, while the Eagles dipped to 4-1 on the young season.

CM and the Explorers have now split their last 6 meetings dating back to the ‘13-14 season. It led to a packed house at the small MCHS gym on Tuesday in Marquette’s home opener.

Isaiah Ervin came out firing to put the Explorers up in the first quarter. Ervin scored 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, going 5-for-6 from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers.

His last trey with 30 seconds remaining in the opening frame put the Explorers up 20-9, but Caden Clark of the Eagles sank a bucket in the lane as time expired to cut it to 20-11 at the quarter’s end.

Clark’s score kick started a 6-0 run by CM that dwindled the deficit to 20-15 on a pair of Jaquan Adams’ free throws at the 7:20 mark of the second quarter to cap the scoring spree. After a basket by Jake Hall of Marquette made it 22-15, Kaleb Denney of the Eagles buried a 3-pointer and Clark scored to cut it to 22-20 with 5:10 to play in the half.

That proved to be as close as CM would get in the game. The Eagles never led and only tied it once at 3-3 to start the game with a Denney 3-pointer.

Sammy Green nailed a 3-pointer and Reagan Snider had a pair of free throws to extend the Explorer lead to 27-20 with 4:05 remaining in the half. Clark hit a couple free throws and Adams had his only field goal of the game to get it back to a one possession game at 27-24 entering the break.

Marquette came out firing in the second half. A quick 6-0 spurt behind baskets from Hall, Snider and Nick Hemann pushed it to 33-24 at the 4:11 mark and by the end of the third quarter the Explorers were in front 41-30.

Snider picked up 6 of his 16 for the game in the third quarter. Overall 12 of his 16 were in the second half. Shifting him to the middle of the CM zone defense allowed him to break it down and create. That coupled with stellar offensive rebounding in the second half by Marquette — most notably Hemann — helped seal the victory.

The Explorers were to able to control the possession time and get extra chances to score, also neutralizing the Eagles’ running style on offense.

A 12-2 run by Marquette, started by a Snider basket at the 1:31 mark of the third and capped by 2 free throws from Ervin at the 2:01 mark of the fourth, peeled 7:30 off the clock. When the spurt ended the Explorers were firmly in control with a 52-32 advantage as they cruised to victory.

Ervin and Snider were joined in double digits by Hall with 10 points. Green chipped in with 6, Hemann netted 4 and Chris Hartrich scored 2 points to round out Marquette’s scoring.

Clark was the lone CM player in double figures with 11. Bryce Zupan added 8, while Adams scored 7 and Denney and Geoffrey Withers both contributed 6 points in the loss.

The Explorers now open Prairie State Conference play at 7:30 p.m. Friday against visiting Nokomis. The Eagles are idle until 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 when they welcome Highland to Bethalto in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

