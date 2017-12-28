BOYS BASKETBALL: Explorers remain undefeated with win over Waterloo

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

COLUMBIA -- After an 11-day break, the Marquette Explorers returned to action on Wednesday with a 66-49 win over the Waterloo Bulldogs in the Columbia-Freeburg Boys Holiday Basketball Tournament.

With the loss, Waterloo dropped to 3-9 on the season.

Marquette senior Reagan Snider led all players with 22 points, including three 3-pointers. He also went 3-4 from the line.

Teammate Isaiah Ervin tallied 15 points, including some timely 3-point shots that kept the Bulldogs at a safe distance. Ervin was perfect from the line, going 3 for 3.

Snider started things off with a bang, collecting 13 of his points in the first half. He sparked an early 10 point run with a 3-point shot to start the game, and contributed a couple points to a 8-0 run that was highlighted by a buzzer-beating layup shot off a rush in the waning seconds by Ervin.

After getting off to a rough start, the Bulldogs made a push in the latter part of the second quarter, thanks to a 3-point basket by Tre Whalig late in the quarter, which was followed by three consecutive 2-point baskets by Eli Dodd. Whalig hit another 3 to start off the second half, sparking a 12-2 run against the Explorers which put the score within reach at 32-39.

However, feeling the need to light a fire in his team, Marquette coach Steve Medford called a time out and was visibly upset with his players for letting the Bulldogs crawl back. From that point forward, Marquette went back to playing its style of ball and distanced itself on the scoreboard.

Snyder started things off by nailing a 3-pointers, followed by two Nick Hemann field goals. The Explorers would continue their strong play throughout the quarter, capping it off with a 3-pointer by Sammy Green at the buzzer to set the score at 49-34.

In the final frame, the Explorers found their groove, putting up 17 points, although it was not done without a fight from the Bulldogs, who fought back with 15 of their own.

The two teams started things off with back to back 3-pointers, with Green striking for Marquette and Jackson Ivers sinking one for the Bulldogs to keep the score respectable at 53-37. The Explorers would later go on to string six points together after Hemann was fouled under the rim and hit his free throw for a 3-point effort, followed by an Ervin 3-pointer that put the Explorers up 62-44.

Marquette will face Triad (5-4) on 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If the Explorers win that game, they will have secured first place for their pool and get to compete for the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

× Steve Medford 12 28 17 Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Steve Medford discusses his team's victory over Waterloo in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament on Wednesday.