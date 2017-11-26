BOYS BASKETBALL: Explorers top Knights for Turkey Tip-Off crown

EDWARDSVILLE — The Marquette Catholic Explorers successfully defended their Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic crown on Saturday at Thomas Hooks Gym.

The Explorers defeated the host Knights 55-39 in the title tilt to win the tournament title for the second year in a row. Last season Marquette bested Gibault 45-40 to win the championship.

With the win the Explorers improved to 4-0 on the young season, while MELHS dipped to 3-1.

To top it off for Marquette, senior Jake Hall was named tournament MVP. Fellow Explorers Sammy Green and Isaiah Ervin were named to the all-tournament team, while Metro’s Jason Williams and DaMonte Bean garnered all-tournament honors, too.

It was a hard fought win for Marquette on Saturday. After racing out to a 10-0 lead to start the game with Hall putting an exclamation point on the spurt with a steal and dunk, the Knights started to come to life. MELHS had five turnovers before taking its first shot also.

The Knights started to get going when Jonah Ogden hit his first of three 3-pointers on the night at the 3:25 mark of the first quarter to cut it to 12-4. He finished with a team-high 14 points.

The Explorers led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, but Metro whittled it to 16-10 on baskets from Jonah Wilson and DaMonte Bean to start the second quarter.

Fouls and turnovers plagued Marquette early, as it went over three and a half minutes without a field goal in the second quarter. Hall’s basket at the 4:23 mark of the second was the Explorers’ first score of the frame to up the lead to 18-10. They took a 26-16 lead into the break, but were even with the Knights with 11 turnovers each in the first half.

A bucket by Bean to start the third quarter got Metro back within 10 points at 26-18, but Green answered with a trey for Marquette to make it 29-18. Green had a strong third quarter with a pair of 3-pointers, a traditional 3-point play and another free throw for 10 of his game-high 19 points in the frame.

Ogden attempted to answer for the Knights with a pair of treys in the stanza, but they still found themselves trailing 42-27 at the end of the quarter.

MELHS was only to able get the deficit lower than 15 points one more time in the fourth quarter at 44-30 off a 3-pointer by Darion Brooks at the 6:52 mark. Green drained another trey and had a traditional 3-point play in the final frame to pace the Explorers and help steer them to victory.

Joining Green in double figures for Marquette was Reagan Snider with 14 points and Nick Hemann with 10. Ervin netted 8 and Hall had 4 to round out their scoring.

Ogden was the only double digit scorer for the Knights, but 9 players scored in all for them. Bean chipped in with 8, while Williams, Brooks, Larry Harris and Tyler Williams each had 3, Wilson and Quinn Dunivan each had 2 and Will Barney scored 1 point.

The MELHS players were competing with heavy hearts on Saturday after learning that 2017 Metro grad and former basketball player Adam Behrhorst passed after a battle with cancer. Behrhorst passed earlier on Saturday. Knights’ head coach Anthony Smith said the players dedicated the night to him.

MELHS returns to action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when it plays host to Lutheran North at Thomas Hooks Gym. Marquette plays host to Riverbend rival Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Eagles won the Stove Top Stuffing Classic with a 58-51 win over Triad on Saturday.

The Knights and Explorers meet again on Dec. 5 at MCHS in Prairie State Conference play.

× Jake Hall 11-25-17 Marquette's Jake Hall discusses the Explorers winning the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off title on Saturday and being named MVP of the tournament.

× Anthony Smith 11-25-17 MELHS head coach Anthony Smith discusses the strong effort by the Knights in the championship game vs. Marquette on Saturday in the Turkey Tip-Off Classic to finish runner-up. He also talks about the loss of 2017 MELHS grad and former Knights' basketball player Adam Behrhorst, who passed away from a battle with cancer on Saturday.