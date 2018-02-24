BOYS BASKETBALL: Falling short

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

MOUNT OLIVE -- The Metro East Lutheran Knights overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter of the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional finals against the Madison Trojans on Friday, but were not able to pick up the win, losing 62-55.

The loss ended the Knights' season at 15-17. Madison, which is now 14-13 on the season, will go on to play the New Berlin Pretzels, who beat Routt Catholic 50-47 in the Routt Regional final on Friday in Jacksonville.

The Knights got off to a rough start and never recovered. After being outscored 20-10 in the first quarter, the Knights came back and outscored Madison 14-11 in the second thanks to efforts by senior Larry Harris and junior Jonah Ogden.

Harris and Ogden combined for all the Knights’ scoring in that quarter. The two combined to score for 36 of the team's 55 points on the night. They netted 18 points apiece.

With the Knights trailing 31-24 at halftime, Harris tried to get his team back in the game in the second half. He started things off with a half-court steal which he converted into a massive dunk, getting the MELHS crowd on its feet. Harris followed up by catching a breakout pass from down court and running in for a layup to draw the Knights to within 3 points of the Trojans, 31-28.

The Trojans responded immediately after Harris' effort and went on an 8-0 run. Kendall Kennedy and Cameron Jameson of the Trojans each hit 3-point shots and their teammate Kameron Williams added a layup to extend Madison’s lead to 44-28. Jameson led the Trojans with 20 points.

The Knights rallied with a layup from Harris and a pair of 3-pointers and a jumper by Ogden to cut Madison’s lead to 47-38.

A 3-point shot by Jameson plus a layup off a fast break by Kennedy extended the Trojans’ lead to 52-38 going into the fourth quarter. Madison outscored MELHS 17-10 in the final quarter.

The Knights played in the regional finals for the fourth year in a row. It’s also the second straight year they played Madison in the championship game. Last year, MELHS beat Madison 66-63.

The Knights lost 42-38 to Gibault in ‘16 and beat Calhoun 57-54 the year before.

The Knights will lose Harris, Darion Brooks and Lucas Paulson to graduation. Harris played for the Edwardsville school for two seasons.

