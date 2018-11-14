BOYS BASKETBALL: First annual AHS alumni basketball game set for Sunday

The first annual Alton Redbird Alumni basketball event is set for Sunday, Nov. 18 at West Elementary School.

Doors open at 1 p.m., followed by a Red vs. Gray game at 2 p.m. and an alumni contest between former Redbird standouts and Edwardsville High alums at 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. The event is sponsored by the Alton Athletic Association and benefits athletic programs at the middle school and high school.

Coaches for Alton will be former standout Larry Smith (Class of 1986), who went on to play for the University of Illinois, former Alton assistant basketball coach and AHS football standout Andre McMurray (Class of 1993) and Redbird standout football, basketball and baseball player Rory Fox (Class of 1997).

The referees for this event will also be Alton alums. Bobby Collins, who played for Arkansas State, DeWayne Williams, who played baseball at Southern University A&M and Terry Mitchell, longtime AHS coach who competed in football and track and field at Illinois State University will perform reffing duties.

Some former Alton standouts who will be playing on the court include, AHS all-time leading scorer Kavon Lacey (Evansville), JaQuail Townser (Jacksonville State), De’Antae McMurray (Drake), Justin Sims (U of I Springfield), Tyrome Parker (Baker University) and Brandon Smith (South Carolina State) plus many more.

Edwardsville’s list of players includes, Brandon Hogg (Southern Indiana and professional overseas), E.J. Jones (Illinois State football), Joe Allaria (Southern Illinois University Carbondale football) and several others.