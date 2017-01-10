BOYS' BASKETBALL: Flyers too much to handle for Redbirds

EAST ST. LOUIS -- As his Alton boys’ basketball team approached the halfway point of its season, coach Eric Smith has reason to be concerned.

“Right now, we’re probably missing a little bit of our competitiveness,” he said. “In the five years I’ve been here, we have not ever been accused of not playing hard. The last two nights, we struggled a little bit with being competitive.”

The Redbirds have lost four of their last five games, including a 76-36 road loss to the East St. Louis Flyers on Tuesday. Alton is 7-6 overall and 4-3 in Southwestern Conference play with nine games and a tournament left in its regular season schedule.

The Redbirds have dropped back-to-back road conference games to Belleville West and East St. Louis after winning contests at O’Fallon, Belleville East and Collinsville.

Alton looks to get back on the winning track at 7:30 p.m. Friday, when it plays Edwardsville at home. It’s the Redbirds’ first home game since the Dec. 9 meeting with the Flyers.

“We’ll look forward to it if we play better,” Smith said. “We’re not going to look forward to it if we’re going to go out and get drubbed by 30. We’re going to have to find a way to compete a little bit better, whether we’re home or on the road.”

East St. Louis, which was coming off a win over Althoff in the Highland Shootout on Saturday, improved to 11-6 overall and remain tied for first with Edwardsville in the conference standings at 5-1. The Flyers also completed the season series sweep over the Redbirds. They won the last meeting 69-52 on Dec. 9 at AHS.

”We still have a lot of work to do,” East St. Louis coach Phillip Gilbert said. “We play one of the toughest schedules in the state not only in the state, but in the country. We just got to know our work and continue to build it on the game. The Althoff win was tremendous. Tonight was tremendous. But we have to keep staying in the gym and working. It’s mental with us, too. So we have to keep pounding away and figure out a way to try to be a great team.”

East St. Louis handed Alton its worst loss of the season. The Flyers led 17-6 after the first quarter and 31-13 at halftime. They hit eight 3-pointers.

Kerion Chairs scored 21 points with three treys, Jeremiah Tilmon had 16, Arthur Carter finished with 12 and Reyondous Estes had 10 for the Flyers.

“We capitalized and made plays and took our time,” Gilbert said. “Fortunately, shots went in for us tonight.”

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. led the Redbirds with 10 points. He’s the team’s second leading scorer at 11 points per game.

Maurice Edwards, Alton’s leading scorer at 13.5 points per game, sat out Tuesday’s game due to an ankle injury he suffered last week against Collinsville.

Edwards is part of a senior class that includes Ty’Ohn Trimble, Dereaun Clay, Damion Reid, Evan Meyer, Tyler Springman and Morris Adams.

“It’s unfortunate that Maurice is out,” Gilbert said. “You can see how much he brings to the team.”

The Redbirds started their season in late November by finishing second with a 2-1 mark at the Alton Tip-Off Classic. They started off 2-0 in conference play after beating Granite City in the SWC at E Shootout on Dec. 3 at SIUE and O’Fallon on Dec. 6. Alton finished 1-2 at the Centralia Holiday Tournament.

The Redbirds also reached the halfway point of their conference schedule. They have seven league games remaining, five of them are at home, including Friday’s game with Edwardsville.

Next week, Alton plays in the Chic-fil-A Tournament at Belleville East. It will play Althoff in the first round on Jan. 17 and is guaranteed to play three games.

The Redbirds are looking to finish with their fourth straight winning season.

“With the conversations with the kids, we have the pieces to be all right,” Smith said. “We’ve got a good combination of kids, but right now, being competitive and doing the right thing is going to be a little bit more pressing than some of the other stuff that we’re worried about. We have to compete and we have to play a little bit better. Talent doesn’t have anything to do with that.”

EAST ST. LOUIS 76, ALTON 36

Redbirds 6 7 11 12 -- 36

Flyers 17 14 24 21 -- 76

Alton -- Damion Reid 4, Ty’ohn Trimble 9, Darrell Smith 2, Terrance Walker 2, Donovan Clay 3, Evan Meyer 2, Tyler Springman 3, Kevin Caldwell, Jr. 10, Morris Adams 1. 2FG-11 3FG-4 FT-2.

East St. Louis -- Kerion Chairs 21, Reyondous Estes 10, Travion Vickers 6, Zachery Forest 3, Arthur Carter 12, Jeremiah Tilmon 16, Terrence Hargrove 8. 2FG-25 3FG-8 FT-2.