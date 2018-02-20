BOYS BASKETBALL: Griffins still looking for first playoff win

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

MOUNT OLIVE — The Father McGivney Griffins had a chance to win their first playoff game in program history Monday night, but unfortunately they came up a little short.

After a slow start they could not climb back and ended up losing 54-48 to the Calhoun Warriors in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

As a result their season ends with a record of 8-21. Calhoun will now move on to face top-seed Madison in the regional semifinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Olive.

The slow start is what doomed the Griffins, as throughout the game they built intensity and mounted what seemed to be a comeback going into halftime.

Unable to muster more than a single point in the first 5 minutes of the game, Calhoun took advantage and went on a 14-point run before the Griffins were able to bury another basket. Calhoun's Chandler Seivers lead the charge, racking up 6 points in that span.

Father McGivney finally got its act together in the last two minutes of the opening quarter. Kellen Weir started things off when he was fouled en route to a layup and nailed both ensuing free throws. Seconds later teammate Logan Shumate followed with two free throws of his own after being fouled under the rim.

Griffins’ senior Alex Loeffler later added a free throw of his own and they ended the quarter down 16-4 in what was looking like a rout at the time. Fortunately Father McGivney regrouped and set a more competitive tone for the rest of the game.

Loeffler got things going with a jump shot in the paint after some patient passing around the arc by his teammates. Weir then took over the scoring, sinking a pair of 3-point shots and adding another field goal from just inside the arc to draw his team within 8 points.

Calhoun's Ty Bick added a 3-pointer to pad the Warriors’ lead before the half, but the second quarter still saw the Griffins crawl back into the game. Both teams went to the locker rooms with a score of 25-17 in favor of Calhoun.

Coming back from the break, the Griffins again struck first as Luke Deakos sank a 3-point shot in the opening seconds to draw the Griffins within 5 points of the Warriors at 25-20. Both teams then went into defensive mode.

The next 4 minutes of the game went by without any score until Corey Nelson of the Warriors nailed a jumper from in close to keep his team up 27-20.

The Griffins then put together a 4-point run to dwindle it to a one possession game at 27-24. Weir drove through the paint for a layup and Shumate hit 2 free throws after being fouled beneath the basket to give his team a chance to tie the game on their next possession.

Unfortunately for the Griffins, Sievers had other ideas and scored 2 consecutive free throws for the Warriors before the end of the third quarter. Loeffler added 2 more points for the Griffins at the buzzer, sending the teams into the final frame with the Warriors clinging to a 33-28 edge.

After Bick scored a 3-pointer for the Warriors to start off the fourth quarter, Weir followed up with a spectacular drive to the basket. He threw up a hook shot that sailed high in the air before falling in the basket to keep things close at 36-30.

Calhoun's Drew Baalman and Deakos of the Griffins then exchanged 3-pointers, cranking the score up to 39-33. Shumate later drove to the basket and took advantage of two shots from the line that brought Father McGivney within 41-35 before coach Rich Beyers called a timeout to re-calibrate his team in the final minutes of play.

Calhoun responded with a rush down court that ended with a Sievers bounce pass to Richard Hart who completed a traditional 3-point play. Weir struck back with a drive to the net for 2 points on the ensuing play, keeping the Griffins' hopes alive at 44-39 with just over a minute left to play.

The Griffins sent Shumate to the line 2 more times before the clock ran out, but it wasn't enough to counter the efforts of the Warriors, who got points from Hart and Sievers in the closing seconds.

With the loss, the Griffins graduate Shumate and Loeffler along with fellow seniors Dan Jones and Matt Taphorn, all of which are players from the program’s inaugural 2016-17 season where the Griffins went 2-25.

Shumate paced Father McGivney with a double double in the loss, scoring 16 points while pulling down 12 rebounds. Weir joined him in double figures with 15 points, while Loeffler chipped in with 9, Deakos netted 6 and Clayton Scott scored 2 points.

× Rich Beyers 2-19-18 Father McGivney head coach Rich Beyers discusses the Griffins' 54-48 loss to Calhoun in the 1A Mount Olive Regional quarterfinals on Monday and the young program's continued search for its first postseason victory.

× Logan Shumate 2-19-18 Father McGivney senior Logan Shumate talks about the tough 54-48 loss to Calhoun in the 1A Mount Olive Regional quarterfinals on Monday to end the Griffins' season.