BOYS BASKETBALL: Harris scores 27, leads Knights past Shells

ROXANA — The Metro East Lutheran Knights defeated the Roxana Shells for the second time this season on Tuesday, but they had to work for it a little more this time around.

The Knights and Shells met at the MELHS Turkey Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 22 with Metro running away with a 50-23 victory. On Tuesday, MELHS had to squeak out a 68-61 win at Larry Milazzo Gym. Roxana even had it a one possession game at 62-59 with 1:41 to play in the game.

With the win the Knights improved to 10-12 and won their second straight game. The Shells dipped to 4-17 with the loss and were unable to win two consecutive games for the first time this season.

Roxana, which starts a slew of freshmen and sophomores, has progressed throughout the season. It rebounded well against the larger lineup of MELHS on Tuesday and utilized its strength, 3-point shooting, by knocking down 11 treys in the game. Jacob Golenor and Gavin Huffman provided 10 of them with 5 apiece.

In the end it was Metro’s Larry Harris who was the biggest difference. Harris erupted for 27 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter when the Knights needed him most.

MELHS led 62-54 with 3:00 to play in the game after a free throw by Will Barney, but Roxana answered with 5 straight points. Huffman buried a 3-pointer and Golenor had a steal and a score to dwindle it to a one possession game at 62-59 with 1:41 to play.

The Knights got two quick free throws from Lucas Paulson and a bucket from Harris to extend it back to 66-59 with 55 seconds remaining and held on for the win.

The Shells came out strong early, taking a 3-0 lead on a 3-pointer by Golenor and then led 5-4 at the 4:11 mark on a bucket by Parris White.

Roxana trailed just 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. A 3-pointer by Paulson helped keep the Knights in front.

Huffman nailed a trey at the 6:58 mark of the second quarter to propel the Shells ahead 14-13. They also owned leads of 18-17 and 23-20 after a 3-pointer by Golenor with 3:56 to play in the first half.

Metro answered though when Darion Brooks scored in the paint, followed by a pair of field goals around the hoop from Harris to make it 26-23.

Another Huffman 3-pointer with 1:19 to play in the quarter knotted it at 26-26, but Jonah Wilson was a spark off the bench for MELHS, scoring a 2-point field goal and a 3-pointer to close out the half. Metro carried a 31-26 lead into the locker room.

The Knights came out of the break and transformed that 5-0 spurt into a 14-2 run and took their first double digit lead at 39-28 at the 5:31 mark of the third quarter. A.J. Smith highlighted the spree with a trey early in the third.

Metro led by as much as 13 twice in the third stanza at 46-33 and 49-36 after treys by Wilson and Brendan Steinmeyer. The Knights owned a 50-41 advantage at the end of the third.

Harris exploded to start the fourth, scoring the first 11 points of the frame for MELHS. He had a conventional 3-point play and a steal and one-handed dunk to highlight his series.

His steal and dunk came at the 4:23 mark of the fourth, leaving Metro up 61-51, but as he went to the bench Roxana chipped away at the lead.

Treys from Golenor and Huffman and the steal and score by Golenor cut it 62-59 before MELHS closed out the game.

Joining Harris in double digits for the Knights was Wilson with 10 points. Altogether 11 Metro players scored in the contest. Other scorers were, DaMonte Bean and Paulson with 5 apiece, Jason Williams with 4, Smith, Barney, Cooper Krone, Jonah Ogden and Steinmeyer all with 3 and Brooks with 2.

The Shells were led by Golenor with 21 and Huffman with 17. Other contributors were White with 8, Andrew Beckman with 7, Adam Coles with 5 and Eddie Lara with 3.

Next up for MELHS is a 2:30 p.m. affair at Christ Our Rock on Saturday. Roxana plays host to Carlinville at 7:30 p.m. Friday in South Central Conference action.

× Anthony Smith 1-23-18 MELHS head coach Anthony Smith discusses his frustrations with the Knights' performance in a 68-61 win at Roxana on Tuesday and the quality play of senior Larry Harris in a 27-point showing.

× Mark Briggs 1-23-18 Roxana head coach Mark Briggs talks about the strong effort of the Shells and their progression on the season after a 68-61 loss to MELHS on Tuesday at Larry Milazzo Gym.