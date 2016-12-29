BOYS' BASKETBALL: Hazelwood East edges Warriors

COLLINSVILLE — The Granite City Warriors are still in search of that elusive first win in 2016-17.

They looked like they may get it on Thursday afternoon in the Prairie Farms Holiday Classic in Collinsville, but ultimately fell to the Hazelwood East Spartans 56-48. The Warriors found themselves tied 22-22 at halftime and 34-34 after three quarters, but couldn't get over the hump in the fourth.

With the loss, GCHS fell to 0-11, while the Spartans improved to 3-6. Granite City returns to action at 9:30 p.m. tonight against Riverview Gardens, which lost 59-34 earlier on Thursday to the host Kahoks. Hazelwood East and Collinsville meet at 8 p.m. tonight. Loser bracket games are played in the auxiliary gym.

“Obviously we're a young team and learning to play,” first-year GCHS head coach Raffi Karibian said. “We don't have any varsity experience on the floor anymore (senior Torrey Deal quit the team) and they're just learning together to get better as a basketball team. When they trust each other and work together on the offensive end and when they work to help each other on the defensive end to cover up mistakes and keep scrambling, good things happen. Unfortunately we don't have the firepower to overcome little mistakes and we've just got to keep working hard and come back to play at 9:30.”

The Achilles' Heel for the Warriors was the slick shooting of East's Jordan Gilmore in the fourth quarter. The 6-foot-2 freshman scored 11 points, all in the fourth quarter and highlighted by a trio of treys.

“We switched to a 1-3-1 to get out and put pressure on them so they couldn't hold once they got up by two or three points and (Gilmore) did a good job of spreading us out,” Karibian said. “Our wing players made mistakes and he made them pay. I don't know how we don't have anybody over there on the wing guarding him in a 1-3-1, but that's basketball, kids make mistakes and that hurt us.”

The Warriors took their first lead of the game when Jaylyn Harper scored in the paint at the 7:08 mark of the fourth quarter at 36-34. After Gilmore's first 3-pointer, Harper scared inside again to make it 38-37 in favor of GCHS and freshman Freddy Edwards drained the backend of two free throws to extend it to 39-37.

The Spartans responded with back-to-back buckets by Dijion Walls in the paint to nab a 41-39 lead and Gilmore's consecutive treys made it 47-41 with 2:54 to play.

Edwards scored a basket for Granite City to cut it to 47-45 with 2:25 to play, but that was as close as it would get.

Edwards paced the Warriors on Thursday, scoring a game-high 20 points, accompanied by 11 rebounds. Harper chipped in with 11 and sophomore Zidane Moore netted 11, spurred by three 3-pointers to complement Edwards.

Karibian looks to Edwards and Moore to direct the offense, so there are some growing pains with a freshman and sophomore performing those duties.

“Freddie had 20 points and did a nice job of taking the ball to the bucket and pulling up and shooting and Zidane hit a couple of big threes,” Karibian said. “They're a freshman and sophomore combo and they're going to get nothing but better and playing hard and giving us everything they've got.”

Defensively — outside of the breakdown on Gilmore — the Warriors performed well. They fell behind 16-2 with 1:45 to play in the first half as the Spartans dominated in the paint, but with adjustments GCHS was able to lockdown the area around the basket and claw back.

The Warriors cut it to 16-8 at the end of the first quarter and caught East with 24.8 seconds left in the half on two Edwards' free throws at 22-22. That's the way it stayed entering the break and it was Edwards again tying it for the Warriors at 34-34 with 1:30 to play in the third quarter.

Karibian was happy with the adjustments on defense.

“Our kids did a good job of adjusting after the early breakdown,” Karibian said. “Late we made a couple of critical mistakes that hurt us, but that's part of growing pains and hopefully we'll learn from those mistakes and keep getting better.”

PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC

(Consolation bracket quarterfinals)

HAZELWOOD EAST 56, GRANITE CITY 48

Spartans 16 6 12 22 — 56

Warriors 8 14 12 14 — 48

Warriors (0-11) — Freddy Edwards 20, Davontay Mason 1, Jaylyn Harper 11, Zidane Moore 11, Marquis Shaw 1, Jacob Spears 4. 2FG — 14 3FG — 3 FT — 11 PF — 16.

Spartans (3-6) — Javon Futz 14, Dijion Walls 4, William Gilyard 12, Michael Horton 2, Darrian McBride 10, Jordan Gilmore 11, Jakah Shepherd 3. 2FG — 16 3FG — 5 FT — 9 PF — 15.