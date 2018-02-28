BOYS BASKETBALL: Heartbroken Eagles

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

WATERLOO – After earning trophies in three tournaments during the regular season, the Civic Memorial Eagles were setting their sights of adding a regional plaque to their trophy case.

But CM's hopes of winning its first regional title in three years were dashed after losing to the Columbia Eagles 55-39 in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional semifinals on Wednesday.

The CM Eagles finished their season at 18-11. The loss to Columbia also prevented the Bethalto school from playing the Marquette Catholic Explorers for the third time this season.

Columbia, which improved to 19-11, will play Marquette in the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday. The Explorers (29-0) knocked off Mascoutah 54-43 in the other semifinal on Tuesday.

CM lost to Columbia for the second time this season. Columbia won 37-36 in the last meeting on Jan. 30 at Columbia.

Two months ago, CM beat Columbia 54-48 in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament to earn a spot in the championship game against Marquette.

CM got off to a good start against Columbia on Wednesday, making its first four shots and leading 10-5 after the first quarter.

CM extended its lead to 21-13 after senior Jaquan Adams scored a basket with 3:47 left in the second quarter, forcing Columbia to call its second timeout.

Then, Columbia responded with a 14-2 run to take a 27-23 halftime lead.

After Adams scored a basket with 6:39 to go in the third to cut CM's deficit to 27-25, Columbia went on an 11-2 run to extend its lead to 38-27.

Columbia, which beat Waterloo 68-49 in the quarterfinals on Monday, led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter. It held CM to just seven field goals in the second half.

Adams and seniors Caden Clark, Geoff Withers, Kaleb Denney and Jayden Serafini played their final high school basketball games for CM on Wednesday.

Adams scored 14 points, including 10 in the first half, Clark had 13 points, including 9 in the second half and Withers added two.

Adams, who played on the last CM team that won a regional in '15, finished as the team's leading scorer at 19 points per game. Clark was the second leading scorer at 12 points per game.

Also for CM, junior Bryce Zupan finished with 10 points with a pair of 3-pointers. He was CM's third-leading scorer at 11 points per game.

Jordan Holmes finished with 20 points, including 14 in the second quarter, and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Columbia. He scored on a conventional 3-point play with 4 seconds left in the second quarter to give Columbia a 25-23 lead it didn't relinquish.

Columbia's Jon Peterson scored 15 points, including 9 in the fourth quarter.

CM finished with its fifth straight winning season. The Eagles started their season in November with a first-place finish in the Stove Top Stuffing Thanksgiving Tournament. They placed second in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament and third in the Litchfield Tournament.

Ross Laux wrapped up his first season as CM head coach. He replaced Doug Carey this year.

× Ross Laux 2 28 18 Civic Memorial boys basketball coach Ross Laux discusses his team's performance in the 55-39 loss to Columbia in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional semifinals on Wednesday.