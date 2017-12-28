BOYS BASKETBALL: Hemann lifts Explorers to win over Triad

Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz Photo by Dan Cruz

COLUMBIA – After helping the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team win a Class 1A state championship during the fall, Nick Hemann returned for another season with the school's boys basketball team this winter.

So far, Hemann has been one of the Explorers' key players, averaging eight points per game and helping the team get off to a 12-0 start.

The junior helped the Explorers remain undefeated after scoring a season-high 13 points in 51-36 win over the Triad Knights at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament at Columbia High. He scored all of his points in the first half.

Marquette will play Lebanon at 1 p.m. Friday in its final game in pool play. The Alton school began tournament play on Wednesday with a 66-49 win over Waterloo.

The Explorers are now 3-0 against Mississippi Valley Conference teams. They also beat Civic Memorial 58-38 last month. They have a game against Highland on Feb. 6.

With a win over Lebanon on Friday, Marquette will advance to the championship game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Explorers are the defending tournament champions.

Lebanon (7-5) is 1-2 in tournament play after beating Sparta and losing to Triad and Waterloo. Last year, Marquette beat the Greyhounds 61-22 in pool play en route to its fourth tournament title.

Hemann has scored 24 points after two games in the 11-team tournament. He finished with 11 points against Waterloo on Wednesday.

Against Triad, the Explorers broke a 7-7 tie by going on an 11-0 run that carried into the second quarter. Hemann scored four points during that run, including a basket as time expired in the first quarter.

Hemann extended Marquette's lead to 28-12 after scoring seven straight points in the second quarter. He scored a basket with 4:36 to go, scored on a conventional 3-point play with 3:30 remaining and scored a dunk with 3:16 left. The junior finished with nine points in the quarter.

Hemann was one of three Marquette players in double figures. Isaiah Ervin also finished with 13 points, making him the team's leading scorer in the tournament with 28 points. Jake Hall had 11 points, including six in the third quarter.

During the fall, Hemann played goalkeeper for a Marquette boys soccer team that finished 17-6-3 and captured its second state championship. He finished with 11 shutouts and 97 saves.

Junior Chris Hartrich, who finished with four points on Thursday, also played with the Explorers soccer squad.

Now, Hemann is looking to help Marquette finish with its seventh straight winning season. Last year, he helped the Explorers win a school-record 30 games and reach the Class 2A super-sectional round. He averaged 4.7 points per game in his first varsity season.

Triad dropped to 6-5 overall and 1-1 in tournament play. Kyle Cox had eight points to lead the Knights, who will play Sparta and Waterloo on Friday.

Steve Medford 12 28 17 Marquette Catholic boys basketball coach Steve Medford discusses his team's performance against Triad in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament on Thursday. The Explorers won 51-36.