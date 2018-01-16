BOYS BASKETBALL: Hot shooting Champaign Central blasts Alton

Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry Photo by Bill Roseberry

BELLEVILLE — The heater on Champaign Central’s charter bus may not have been working on the drive down to Belleville East Tuesday, but once the Maroons hit the floor they sure heated up.

Central drained 11 treys — 9 in the first half — and breezed by the Alton Redbirds 84-50 to open the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Belleville East.

With the win the Maroons improved to 11-5 and move on to face Belleville West at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the tournament semifinals. It’s a rematch of the championship game at the Centralia Holiday Tournament where West (16-1) edged Central 62-61 for the title there.

West defeated the Althoff Crusaders 85-60 in another first round game at East on Tuesday. That sets up a showdown between the Crusaders (3-14) and Redbirds (10-6) at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a consolation bracket game.

The game between Alton and Central started in a 2-2 tie after the first minute, but the Maroons constructed a comfortable lead very quickly.

Central raced out on a 17-0 run that lasted nearly 4 minutes, leaving the Maroons ahead 19-2 at the 3:07 mark. A’Kieon Gill drained his first 2 treys of the night over the run, on his way to 6 overall for him, Jonte Coleman hit a 3-pointer and standout Tim Finke added a conventional 3-point play to highlight the run.

Finke, a senior, is committed to Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz. where he’ll play for former NBA standout Dan Majerle. Finke finished with a game-high 27 points on Tuesday.

Alton’s Charles Miller stopped the bleeding with a basket at the 2:56 mark of the first quarter to cut it to 19-4.

By the end of the first frame the Birds found themselves staring at a 27-9 deficit and watched the Maroons nail 2 more 3-pointers to bring their total to 5 made 3s in the first quarter.

Kevin Caldwell, Jr. hit the first of 8 treys on the night for Alton late in the first quarter. Combined the 2 squads sank 19 shots from beyond the arc in the game.

Each team hit 4 treys in the second quarter, but everytime AHS tried to make a push the Maroons were right there to knock them back down. They dominated the offensive glass against the smaller Alton lineup, too, giving them multiple extra chances on offense.

The Redbirds entered the break trailing 42-26 despite getting 3-pointers from Darrell Smith, Donovan Clay, Ahmad Sanders and Malik Smith in the second quarter.

Central responded with 2 treys apiece from Finke and Gill.

It got more out of hand for Alton in the third quarter as the Maroons enjoyed their second 27-point frame of the game, matching their first quarter outburst. They led 69-41 by the end of the third.

Finke and Khailieo Terry of Central each netted 11 points in the third to steer the offense.

After Malik Smith hit a 3-pointer at the 2:27 mark of the third, Terry’s bucket with 2:09 left sparked an 8-0 spree to close the frame. That transformed into a 16-0 run that left the Maroons up 77-41 with 6:19 to play in the game. Finke had a pair of one-handed slam dunks off of steals during the series.

Alton’s 50-point performance was its third lowest scoring output of the season and the 34-point deficit was its most lopsided loss since falling 76-36 at East St. Louis on Jan. 10, 2017.

Caldwell was the leading scorer for the Redbirds with 13 points, while Malik Smith complemented him in double figures with 10 points. Other scorers for AHS were, Darrell Smith, Miller and Clay with 6 each, Sanders with 5 and Jacoby Jones and Jamal Jones, who both netted 2.

AHS played without junior Josh Rivers on Tuesday. Rivers was injured in Friday's win over Edwardsville and was in street clothes on Tuesday. He is day-to-day.

Central had 4 players in double figures in its win. Joining Finke’s game-high 27 were, Gill with 18 points — all off of 3-pointers — Terry with 16 and Coleman with 13.

The bottom of the backet kicks off with its games on Wednesday at East. St. Mary’s and Columbia meet at 6 p.m. while Chaminade battles the host Lancers at 7:30 p.m. The winners of those games will square off at 6 p.m. Friday in a semifinal game. The losers meet in a consolation affair at 6 p.m. Thursday.

× Eric Smith 1-16-18 Alton head coach Eric Smith discusses the rough 84-50 loss to Champaign Central to open the Chick-Fil-A Classic on Tuesday at Belleville East High.

× Jeff Finke 1-16-18 Champaign Central head coach Jeff Finke talks about the hot shooting during an 84-50 win over Alton on Tuesday to open the Chick-Fil-A Classic at Belleville East.