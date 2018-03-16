BOYS BASKETBALL: It takes two

File photo File photo

A pair of area boys basketball seniors wrapped up their high school basketball careers with a big award – a spot on the Associated Press Illinois All-State Basketball team.

Civic Memorial's Jaquan Adams and Edwardsville's Jack Marinko were the lone representatives on the Class 3A-4A AP all-state team, which was released on Thursday. Adams was named honorable mention in 3A, while Marinko earned second-team honors in 4A. Both players earned their first all-state honors.

Adams was the Eagles' top scorer at 19.2 points per game and finished in double figures in all but 5 games this season. He also helped the Bethalto school finish 18-11, its fifth straight winning season.

Adams, who played varsity all four years with the CM boys basketball program, finished with 1,508 points. He broke the 1,000-point mark in the Eagles' second game of the season against Granite City on Nov. 22.

Adams was one of 15 players named to the honorable mention team. Other Metro East area players named to the 3A all-state team include Columbia's Jordan Holmes (HM) and East St. Louis' Joe Reece (HM) and Terrance Hargrove (first team).

Marinko finished with 1,017 career points after scoring a career-high 701 this season. He was the Tigers' leading scorer at 26 points per game and finished in double figures in all 27 games. He helped Edwardsville finish 18-9.

Marinko hit the 1,000th point mark against Belleville West in the Class 4A O'Fallon Regional finals on March 2.

Marinko joined Hinsdale South's Zion Griffith, Normal West's Francis Okoro, Bloomington's Chris Payton and Simeon's Messiah Jones.

Other Metro East area players on the 4A all-state team include Belleville West's E.J. Liddell (first team) and Malachi Smith (HM).