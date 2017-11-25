BOYS BASKETBALL: Knights edge Gibault, advance to finals

EDWARDSVILLE — The Metro East Lutheran Knights are back in the championship game of the Turkey Tip-Off Classic for the first time since 2015 when they last won it.

The Knights did enough to dismiss the Gibault Hawks 48-40 on Friday in the late semifinals game. With the win MELHS improved to 3-0, while Gibault slipped to 2-1.

Metro now meets the Marquette Catholic Explorers (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the title tilt. The Explorers defeated the Southwestern Piasa Birds 61-26 in the early semifinal game on Friday. The Hawks and Piasa Birds (2-1) face off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the third-place game.

It was a tale of two halves for the Knights on Friday. A strong defensive effort in the first half left them in front 26-13 at the break. In the second half the Hawks outscored MELHS 27-22 to close the gap. Fortunately for the Knights they couldn’t quite get over the hump.

Gibault whittled it to 40-37 with 3:11 to go in the game after consecutive 3-pointers from Logan Doerr, but junior Cooper Krone answered for Metro with his own 3. Krone got the ball at the top of the key and buried his trey at the 2:08 mark of the fourth quarter to expand the MELHS lead to 43-37.

Another Doerr 3-pointer with 49.2 seconds to go in the game cut it to 45-40, but the Hawks never dwindled it to a one possession game again.

Gibault’s only lead of the game came on a 3-pointer by Dylan Altadonna to open the game with a 3-0 edge. The Knights came back with a 10-0 scoring spree to take a 10-3 advantage.

DaMonte Bean, a 6-foot-4 junior, started the scoring for MELHS, which also received a 3-pointer from Jason Williams and 4 points from Larry Harris in the streak to start the game.

When the buzzer sounded on the first quarter the Knights owned a 12-5 lead.

They kept it rolling in the second quarter, mostly due to the efforts of Bean. The big man poured in 10 of their 14 points in the second stanza, helping construct a 26-13 lead entering the break.

The goal for MELHS was to contain Gibault’s Karson Huels. In the first half the Knights held him to just 2 points. For the game he scored 9 points. That came on the heels of a 37-point performance vs. Valmeyer on Wednesday.

Doerr gave Metro fits in the second half, knocking down 4 treys. He scored a game-high 16 points for the Hawks.

A 3-pointer by Doerr at the 4:16 mark of the third quarter cut the MELHS lead to 28-20, but the Knights were able to own a double digit lead at 36-26 by the close of the third and hang on down the stretch.

Bean paced the offense for Metro with 17 points. He led all scorers. Krone joined him in double figures with 10 points. Other scorers for the Knights were Williams with 7 points, Harris with 6 and Darion Brooks and Will Barney with 4 apiece.

Josh Besserman joined Doerr in double digits for the Hawks with 12 points.

Now Metro will be looking for its eighth Turkey Tip-Off Classic title, but it will have its hands full with Marquette. The Explorers have outscored their 3 opponents 188-84 in the tournament.

× Anthony Smith 11-24-17 MELHS head coach Anthony Smith was pleased to beat Gibault in the semifinals of the Turkey Tip-Off on Friday, despite what he thought was a subpar effort in the second half against the Hawks.