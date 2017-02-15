BOYS' BASKETBALL: Knights top Oilers to clinch .500 season

WOOD RIVER – December was not a month to remember for the Metro East Lutheran Knights.

The Edwardsville school lost all 10 games that month and entered the New Year with a 4-11 mark.

Still, the Knights didn't panic.

“We had a bad losing streak, but I never doubted our team,” MELHS senior JJ Schwarz said. “I knew we would come back stronger in the second part of the season.”

Now, as its regular season comes down to its final week, MELHS will get to celebrate at least a .500 season.

The Knights improved to 15-13 overall and 2-2 in Prairie State Conference play with one regular season game remaining after beating the East Alton-Wood River Oilers 66-43 on the road. MELHS has won four in a row and 11 of its last 13 games.

“We played really good basketball in the second half of the season,” MELHS coach Anthony Smith said. “We really worked hard and the kids have bought in what we're saying. We still got some kinks to work out.”

The Knights end their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mount Olive. A win over the Wildcats will clinch a winning season.

MELHS will return to Mount Olive next week, when it plays in the Class 1A regional tournament. The Knights drew the No. 2 seed and will play either Mount Olive or Father McGivney in the semifinals on Feb. 21.

“We're getting ready for postseason,” Smith said. “We won 10 of our last 12, so the second half of the season has been pretty good for us. So we're excited about going into the postseason. We have a chance to win regionals again.”

EA-WR dropped to 7-19 overall and 1-3 in conference play with two regular season games left. The Oilers play at Dupo on Wednesday and at Greenville on Friday to end their regular season. They played their last home game of the season on Tuesday.

“As of late, we've been playing pretty well,” EA-WR coach Kyle Duncan said. “We had a big win against Bunker Hill. We're starting to play well at the right time. We’ll put everything together once we get all of these disciplinary issues solved. In the next two games, we'll have my five leading scorers out.”

On Tuesday, MELHS took advantage of 26 EA-WR turnovers. The Oilers turned the ball over 18 times in the first half.

“They're a good ball club,” Duncan said. “We just lost so much size to them. Every guy who plays is over six foot. We have just two guys who are over six foot, so it makes it tough. We had a good game plan going into it. Our first quarter looked great, but we just kind of fell apart and we started doing our own thing and things didn't go our way.”

EA-WR senior Jamie Roustio finished with 18 points, including a 3-pointer from half-court as time expired in the first quarter that tied the game at 9-9.

“It's probably the second game in a row he hit a buzzer beater to end the quarter,” Duncan said. “I thought it would give us some motivation, but we fell apart.”

The Knights outscored the Oilers 22-3 in the second quarter to take a 31-12 halftime lead. They led 45-25 after the third quarter.

“I didn't think we got off to a good start like we wanted to,” Schwarz said. “We didn't have good energy, but coming with the win was the important stat.”

MELHS had four players in double figures, including sophomore Damonte Bean. He replaced senior A.J. Risavy after he injured his right ankle with just 45 seconds into the first quarter and finished with 10 points.

“He's a good player,” Smith said. “He's young and he's a sophomore and plays hard. He's still blue collar and he's going to play a lot of minutes for us down the stretch.”

Jake and Jamie Roustio, Joel Biesk and Christian Hunter make up the Oilers' senior class and were honored before the game. Jake Roustio didn't play on Tuesday.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 66, EA-WR 43

Knights 9 22 14 21 – 66

Oilers 9 3 13 18 – 43

Metro East Lutheran (15-13) – Jonah Wilson 2, JJ Schwarz 12, Kyle Johnson 2, Larry Harris 2, Zach Crank 7, Braden Woolsey 14, Noah Coddington 16, Ryan Johnson 2, Damonte Bean 10. 2FG-26 3FG-2 FT-8.

EA-WR (7-19) – Jamie Roustio 23, Zaide Wilson 4, Justin Englar 2, Zach Wells 8, Christian Hunter 2, Zach Womack 2, Joel Biesk 7. 2FG-14 3FG-2 FT-9.