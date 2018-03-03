BOYS BASKETBALL: March sadness

Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Photo by Jeff Helmkamp

WATERLOO -- Marquette Catholic’s hopes for an undefeated season and a state championship were dashed on Friday after losing to Columbia 55-53 in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional finals.

The Explorers ended their season at 29-1, one win shy of the school record 30 that was set last year.

Columbia improved to 20-11 and will play the Carbondale Terriers on Tuesday in the Centralia Sectional.

The Explorers and Eagles were tied at 53-53 after regulation. Columbia's John Peterson had the only points in the overtime period, netting two free throws in the second minute of the extra frame after being fouled under the rim.

With 30 seconds left in overtime, Marquette's Sammy Green successfully stole the ball and called a timeout. He had a chance to win the game in the closing seconds, but his 3-point shot bounced off the rim and the Columbia fans rushed onto the court.

Columbia’s Jordan Holmes scored 31 points. He was strong from the beginning, netting 8 points in the first quarter on two three point shots and a jumper in the paint and helping give his team a 14-12 edge.

The Explorers tied the game at 22-22 on a basket by Isaiah Ervin in the second quarter.

Holmes scored eight more points in the second to help the Eagles take a 29-24 halftime lead.

Marquette rallied to get within 30-28 after the third quarter after getting a pair of 3-pointers from Ervin, four points from Green and two points apiece from Reagan Snider and Nick Hemann.

The Explorers started the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Chris Hartrich, then got a basket from Snider to take a 43-40 lead.

Columbia came back with a 6-0 run, highlighted by a couple of baskets from Holmes, to take a 46-43 lead.

The Explorers rallied to take a 53-52 lead on a layup by Jake Hall with 11 seconds left in the game. But Columbia’s Riley Hubler later hit a free throw to tie the game at 53-53 and send the game to overtime.

Marquette will lose Green, Hall, Snider, Jayce Maag and Spencer Cox to graduation next year.